How to Watch the ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Holiday Special

The holiday season is just around the corner, and that means Christmas specials galore. One coming up is Christmas at Graceland, a musical holiday celebration at the home of Elvis Presley for the first time. The special airs on November 29 at 10 pm ET on NBC, directly following Christmas in Rockefeller Center, hosted in New York City by Kelly Clarkson. It will also be streamed simultaneously on Peacock.

Videos by American Songwriter

Christmas at Graceland will be a celebration of Presley’s holiday music, as well as an homage to Graceland’s legendary holiday lights and decorations. Graceland offers tours of Presley’s home year-round, but Christmas is a special time of year for the Memphis home. The estate lights up the home in a lighting ceremony—occurring tonight, November 16—and offers holiday tours through December 25.

[RELATED: Priscilla Presley Breaks Down While Talking About Her Recent Losses: “It’s Difficult Getting Up in the Morning”]

The holiday special will feature musical guests like Lainey Wilson, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, The War and Treaty, Kane Brown, and Post Malone. The performances will take place inside Graceland for an exclusive look at the beautifully decorated mansion one can only see at Graceland itself.

“My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” said Riley Keough, producer and Presley’s granddaughter. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

Christmas was allegedly Presley’s favorite time of year, and he released several Christmas albums to prove it. His third studio album was Elvis’ Christmas Album, released in 1957, which featured the classics “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Silent Night,” and his best-known holiday song “Blue Christmas.” In 1971 he also released Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas, featuring “The First Noel,” “Merry Christmas Baby,” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.” He also had several posthumous Christmas albums released, such as If Every Day Was Like Christmas, Elvis Christmas, and Elvis Presley, Christmas Duets. Most likely, fans will hear many of Presley’s classic holiday hits reimagined during Christmas at Graceland.

Alanis Photo by Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic; John Legend Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for HBO; Lainey Wilson Photo by Terry Wyatt/Gettyimages.com