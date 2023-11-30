The Hypothetical Taylor Swift Collaborations We’d Love to Hear

Taylor Swift has many well-suited collaborations under her belt, but there’s always room for more! There are many artists we’d like to see team up with Swift in the studio. Find our short list of top options, below.

1. Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini went from waiting in line to get an autograph from Swift to performing alongside her during the 1989 World Tour. The next obvious step—to us anyway—is to have these two hop in the studio together. A good opportunity might be Swift’s re-recording of her debut record. Given that Ballerini is one of country’s most buzzy stars right now, we think it apt that she help bring Swift back to her country roots when the time to re-rerecord Taylor Swift comes around. Truly any song will do…just, please, make it happen you two.

2. Harry Styles

After hearing those searing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks, we have to admit, that a collaboration between Swift and Harry Styles seems quite unlikely. Nevertheless, let us dream big for a moment. We’d love to hear Swift and Styles harmonize on a ballad or even trade verses on a powerhouse pop anthem. Their voices seem perfectly paired with one another. Both of their stars don’t need to grow anymore, but if they truly want to enter the stratosphere, they should record together. This collaboration would quite literally stop the world.

3. Selena Gomez

For how long Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends, it seems remiss that we don’t have an official duet between these two. The pair have collaborated a number of times on stage, but we’d like to have something recorded for endless high-quality playback. We’d love it if Gomez hopped on a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) track, but we wouldn’t be mad at a completely original song for these two either.

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images