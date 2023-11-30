Post Malone, Lainey Wilson & More Electrifying Moments from ‘Christmas at Graceland’

The spirit of Elvis Presley came to life with Christmas at Graceland on Wednesday (November 29). The NBC special transformed Presley’s famous estate in Memphis, Tennessee, into a live concert venue, creatively using different parts of the property as intimate performance spaces. It was an innovative holiday special that marked the first time live music was broadcast from Graceland.

In between show-stopping performances from Post Malone, Lana Del Rey, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and many more, Cher, Dolly Parton, and Jon Bon Jovi also made special appearances commenting on Presley’s impact. “It’s so special for us to have music back in the house,” Presley’s granddaughter, actress, and singer Riley Keough shared as she walked through the home.

Following the death of her mother and Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in January 2023, Keough is now the owner of the Graceland estate. She served as host and produced Christmas at Graceland. “This is a manifestation of a dream come true,” Del Rey shared with Keough.

Below, we look at five of the best moments from Christmas at Graceland.

5. Lainey Wilson Rocks “Santa Claus is Back in Town”

“It’s magical, you can feel the presence of the King himself,” country superstar Lainey Wilson said in front of Graceland’s grand entrance. “Elvis has always made me feel like I can step outside of the box.” Before she kicked off the show with a rocking rendition of “Santa Claus is Back in Town,” viewers got to see footage of the King of Rock and Roll performing “Santa Claus is Back in Town.” The clip, projected onto the exterior brick walls of the house, was from his ’68 Comeback Special where he admitted to forgetting the lyrics.

True to her word, Wilson filled in the blanks. The reigning 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year defended her title with a high-energy performance, the guitarists performing next to a classic red and white pickup truck with the drummer set up in the truck bed, while another guitarist jammed next to Presley’s pink Cadillac with a Christmas tree strapped on top. Between her fierce voice and lively stage presence, Wilson brought the show to a rousing start.

4. Post Malone Wows with “(You’re The) Devil in Disguise”

After hinting that he has a country album in the works and performing a Joe Diffie tribute at the 2023 CMA Awards alongside Morgan Wallen and HARDY, Post Malone proved his country chops with a jaw-dropping cover of “(You’re The) Devil in Disguise.” “I’m so honored and happy to be here,” Malone professed to Keough as she gave him a lift in a golf cart to his performance site overlooking the pool.

The rapper took to the gorgeous set complete with a grand Christmas tree in front of the poolhouse, the pool deck adorned with mini trees, and twinkle lights. “I love you and I love you Elvis,” Malone told the viewers as he dove into “Devil in Disguise.” With just his voice and an electric guitar, Malone showed off an entirely new side of his artistry.

With his smoky smooth voice and his delivery that was a little devious, the superstar gave the song a new identity that showed off his ability to convincingly tell a story. The mystifying performance ended with him diving into the pool, guitar and all, making for a truly rock star finish.

3. Lana Del Rey Offers Enchanting “Unchained Melody”

Another stunning performance came from Lana Del Rey, who took over the jungle room inside Graceland with one of Presley’s most memorable covers, “Unchained Melody.” “It’s a dream to be here at Graceland,” Del Rey shared before her performance which was inspired by his gospel-influenced rendition of the song at his famous 1977 Rapid City concert.

From the opening notes, Del Rey was simply captivating, letting her ethereal voice work its magic. She captured the poignancy of the classic song while showing off the surprisingly operatic tones of her voice. Her vintage flair matched the decorum of the room that looked straight out of the 1970s, delivering one of the most mesmerizing and emotive performances of the night.

2. John Legend Brings Peace with “Happy Xmas (War is Over)”

John Legend was one of the few performers who didn’t sing a Presley song. Instead, he offered a touching cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over).” “Christmas is a time we come together as a family. It’s also a time when we think about what’s really important,” Legend observed as he walked over to the piano after lighting candles by the tree with Keough, setting the tone for the performance. He noted that the song is “especially poignant in these times” and made even more special by the fact that he was playing on Presley’s piano. “It’s really something to think that his hands touched these keys and that I get to sing a special song in this moment,” he proclaimed.

If there’s anyone who was up to the task of honoring the song’s message of hope and peace, it’s Legend, which he proved with his tasteful performance. Surrounded by candlelight, Legend was backed by a spirited choir and violins, creating a peaceful effect. It seemed as though the beloved singer was overcome by the music and spirit of the song, making for a truly magical moment.

1. Kacey Musgraves Delivers Poetic “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

Kacey Musgraves brought the special to a close with a poetic rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Fans of the 2022 biopic Elvis will likely recognize her cover of this Presley staple from the soundtrack, which sounded even more beautiful live from Graceland. With just a gentle piano accompanying her voice, Musgraves stood in front of the mansion as she poignantly sang, with photos of Presley, his ex-wife Priscilla, and baby Lisa Marie broadcasted behind her.

Musgraves’ dreamy voice elicited chills. The set fittingly ended with Musgraves’ climbing into the driver’s seat of Presley’s pink Cadillac and driving around the property past all the Christmas decor as the Graceland gates closed behind her.

Photo by: Katherine Bomboy/NBC