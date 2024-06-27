Clint Black Joins Forces With Jon Pardi To Drop Surprise Duet of “Killin’ Time” After Legendary CMA Fest Performance

With a career spanning over four decades, Clint Black performed not only on the stage but on the silver screen as well, starring in shows and films like Wings and Maverick. But while exploring Hollywood, Black never ventured too far from the studio as he released numerous hit songs and worked alongside stars like Jimmy Buffett, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, and George Strait. And it all seemed to start when he released the song “Killin’ Time” in 1989. While over 30 years ago, the country star recently teamed up with Jon Pardi to give a surprise duet of the classic hit.

Although a surprise, Black and Pardi worked together before on the song when they performed at the CMA Fest this month. With the fans loving the duet, it seemed only a matter of time before the new version hit airwaves. Now, the updated version is available on all streaming platforms, Black took a moment to discuss the hit song, explaining, “This year marks 35 years since my album ‘Killin’ Time’ debuted, and I am having the pleasure of seeing fans night after night on our 35 Years of Killin’ Time tour singing right along with us. There is nothing more fulfilling for a songwriter than knowing your music has had an impact.”

Clint Black Praises Jon Pardi For Invitation To CMA Fest

While taking a look back on his prosperous career on the stage, Black also praised Pardi for giving him the chance to honor “Killin’ Time”, “to have my new pal Jon Pardi invite me up to celebrate this song with him in front of the CMA Fest crowd is one of the highlights of the year for me.”

Releasing his first album back in 1989, which was Killin’ Time, Black went on to create 13 studio albums throughout his time in the spotlight. His last album, Out of Sane, released in 2020. With it being four years since Black dropped new music, the new duet of the classic song appeared to gain praise from fans. And with both Black and Pardi already performing the song at the CMA Fest, fans know the magic the two can produce when working together.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)