Clint Black Kicks off Celebratory Killin’ Time Tour with Three Nights at the Ryman Auditorium

Clint Black released his debut album Killin’ Time in 1989. The album produced several hits for Black including the title track, “A Better Man,” “Nothing’s News,” and “Nobody’s Home” among others. Since its release, it has attained Triple Platinum status. Maybe more importantly, it launched Black to stardom and made him a dominating force on country radio in the early nineties.

Videos by American Songwriter

This May will mark 35 years since Black released his stellar debut record. He celebrated the milestone a few months early with a string of shows at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville over the weekend. The three-night stand at the Mother Church was just the beginning of his celebratory world tour.

[Clint Black’s Killin Time World Tour: Get Tickets Are Going Fast]

According to Music Row, Black kicked off the shows by playing Killin’ Time in its entirety. Then, he turned his attention to his later hits. Those included “Like the Rain,” “Summer’s Comin’,” and “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” among others. Additionally, he turned “A Change in the Air” into a family affair by inviting his wife, Lisa Harman Black, and their daughter Lily Pearl Black to sing it with him. Clint and Lisa Hartman Black also performed their duet “When I Said I Do” to the delight of all the couples in the crowd.

Clint Black’s Killin’ Time World Tour

Those who would like to experience Black’s live career retrospective are in luck. He’ll be on his Killin’ Time World Tour until July. Check out the full list of dates below and head to StubHub to get tickets.

02/23 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino

02/24 – San Antonio, TX – San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

02/29 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Center

03/01 – Roanoke Rapids, NC – Weldon Mills Theater

03/02 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

03/23 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

03/24 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Performing Arts Center

04/06 – Carlton, MN – Black Bear Casino Resort

04/21 – Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn Fest

04/26 – Chandler, AZ – Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

04/28 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach

06/13 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Arena

06/14 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Arena

06/15 – Prince George, BC – CN Arena

06/16 – Dawson Creek, BC – Ovintiv Arena

06/19 – Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Arena

06/21 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre

06/22 – Strathmore, AB – Strathmore Stampede

06/25 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Arena

06/27 – Moose Jaw, SK – Moose Jaw Arena

07/11, 2024 – New Salem, ND – ND Country Fest

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.