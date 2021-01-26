Being 14 is pretty universally bleh, but Cloe Wilder makes it look—and sound—cool.

Tomorrow, the Clearwater, Florida singer-songwriter drops her impressive debut EP, Teenage Lullabies, which follows her breakout singles “Crying When I Shouldn’t” and “You & Lonely.” But first, she’s sharing “I Wanna Be Alone With You.” Premiering below, it’s a hook-filled electro-pop earworm about falling hard for someone and hoping they make a move.

“I’m an admirer since I saw you around / If you come over / then we could work it out,” Wilder sings at the top of the track, her sugary vocals complemented by propulsive basslines and crisp production. “I could see us right here forever / We don’t have to speak, we can do whatever / It’s so bittersweet, how we’ll end the end of the night.”

Wilder delivers the chorus with more confidence and charm than I have ever mustered in my entire life: “If looks could kill then I’d die / I wanna be alone with you / I really hope you feel it too / Sit on the stairs and stare at you.”

According to Wilder, the song is about “that uncomfortable and exciting feeling. Like, when you don’t know exactly what to say, but you know exactly what you want. In other words, an awkward teenage romance. This [song] is a cooler version of that.”

Wilder co-wrote “I Wanna Be Alone With You”—and the six other songs on Teenage Lullabies—with Sam Nicolosi and EZI. Nicolosi produced the project, which also features contributions from Jackie Young and Merōn.

“This EP represents me really well,” says Wilder, who cites Lana Del Rey and Phoebe Bridgers as two of her inspirations. “It’s all [about] me amplifying experiences in my two years as a teenager. My listeners are mostly around the same age as me. I think they’ll feel me on it. I hope it feels like we’re talking to each other.”

“I Wanna Be Alone With You” is the third single off Teenage Lullabies following “It’s True” and “Call Me If You Need Me.” The EP comes after Wilder’s previous singles “Save Me.”, “I Don’t Wanna,” and “Overthinking,” all released in 2019.

Asked what else fans can expect from her in 2021, Wilder promises “live streams, acoustic sessions, and even newer music.” In the meantime, check out “I Wanna Be Alone With You” below.

Teenage Lullabies is out January 27. You can pre-save it here.