CMA Fest TV Special Performers Announced: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, More

Like every year, this year’s CMA Fest brought country artists of all stripes to various venues in Nashville for one-of-a-kind performances. Lineups across Music City included some most exciting up-and-comers as well as some of the biggest names in the genre. Later this month, the CMA Fest TV special hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will showcase some highlights from the four-day event. Today, the Country Music Association revealed the artists who will be featured in the show.

The three-hour CMA Fest TV special will air on Tuesday, June 25 on ABC at 8/7c. Those who don’t have access to cable or broadcast television are in luck. The special will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Jelly Roll and McBryde will host the TV special. Their CMA Fest performances will also air as part of the show. Both artists talked about hosting the special in a statement. “Stepping onto the stage in front of 50,000 people to host CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in my hometown of Nashville was indescribable,” Jelly shared. “The magnitude of the moment really hit me, to be across the street from the juvenile detention center I was in and to now be on stage hosting—how do you describe being in the same exact place while being in a place that couldn’t be more different, at the same time,” he added.

“When my buddy Jelly Roll and I walked out into this massive crowd and felt the electric energy for the first time, it felt important,” McBryde shared. “We were nervous! But it also felt good because at the root of it all, it’s just me and my pal cutting up, only we’re doing it on national television for CMA Fest.”

CMA Fest TV Special Performers

Jelly Roll

Ashley McBryde

Kelsea Ballerini

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

Post Malone

Shaboozey

Blake Shelton

Brittney Spencer

The War And Treaty

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

Gretchen Wilson

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

Clint Black

Brothers Osborne

Luke Bryan

Terri Clark

Jordan Davis

Jackson Dean

Billy F Gibbons

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Little Big Town

Big & Rich

