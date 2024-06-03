Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde to Host CMA Fest TV Special

Every year, CMA Fest brings country artists and fans together for a long weekend in Nashville. From award-winning A-list stars to fledgling up-and-comers, artists take stages in venues across Music City and fans come from all around to see them. Those who aren’t able to make it to Nashville this year will be able to see some of the CMA Fest action at home via the TV special. Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will host the 3-hour primetime event.

The CMA Fest TV special will air on ABC on Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The special will feature performances from the four-day event including never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from some of the biggest names in country music.

Those who don’t have cable will be able to watch the event on any streaming service that offers live TV and ABC programming. YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and others will likely stream the CMA Fest TV Special.

What to Expect from the CMA Fest TV Special

CMA Fest kicks off on Thursday (June 6) and will run until Sunday (June 9). Performances will take place across Nashville at venues like the Bridgestone Arena, Ascend Amphitheater, the Riverfront Stage, the Ryman Auditorium, and many more. Additionally, the lineup of performers confirmed for the four-day event is massive. So, it’s hard to say what the CMA Fest TV special will contain. Below is an abbreviated list of artists who will perform during the event.

49 Winchester

Allie Colleen

Anne Wilson

Cody Johnson

Lainey Wilson

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Catie Offerman

Chapel Hart

Chayce Beckham

Craig Morgan

Dolly Parton

Gretchen Wilson

HARDY

Huntergirl

Jackson Dean

Jacquie Roar

Jeannie Seely

Jelly Roll

Jenny Tolman

Jon Pardi

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Kolby Cooper

Larry Fleet

Lee Brice

Luke Bryan

Maddie & Tae

Parker McCollum

Priscilla Block

Ricochet

Riley Green

RVSHVD

Sawyer Brown

T. Graham Brown

Taylor Austin Dye

Tenille Arts

Terri Clark

The War and Treaty

Wyatt Flores

Zach Top

