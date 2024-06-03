Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde to Host CMA Fest TV Special

Every year, CMA Fest brings country artists and fans together for a long weekend in Nashville. From award-winning A-list stars to fledgling up-and-comers, artists take stages in venues across Music City and fans come from all around to see them. Those who aren’t able to make it to Nashville this year will be able to see some of the CMA Fest action at home via the TV special. Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde will host the 3-hour primetime event.
Videos by American Songwriter
The CMA Fest TV special will air on ABC on Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The special will feature performances from the four-day event including never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from some of the biggest names in country music.
Those who don’t have cable will be able to watch the event on any streaming service that offers live TV and ABC programming. YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and others will likely stream the CMA Fest TV Special.
What to Expect from the CMA Fest TV Special
CMA Fest kicks off on Thursday (June 6) and will run until Sunday (June 9). Performances will take place across Nashville at venues like the Bridgestone Arena, Ascend Amphitheater, the Riverfront Stage, the Ryman Auditorium, and many more. Additionally, the lineup of performers confirmed for the four-day event is massive. So, it’s hard to say what the CMA Fest TV special will contain. Below is an abbreviated list of artists who will perform during the event.
49 Winchester
Allie Colleen
Anne Wilson
Cody Johnson
Lainey Wilson
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Catie Offerman
Chapel Hart
Chayce Beckham
Craig Morgan
Dolly Parton
Gretchen Wilson
HARDY
Huntergirl
Jackson Dean
Jacquie Roar
Jeannie Seely
Jelly Roll
Jenny Tolman
Jon Pardi
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Kolby Cooper
Larry Fleet
Lee Brice
Luke Bryan
Maddie & Tae
Parker McCollum
Priscilla Block
Ricochet
Riley Green
RVSHVD
Sawyer Brown
T. Graham Brown
Taylor Austin Dye
Tenille Arts
Terri Clark
The War and Treaty
Wyatt Flores
Zach Top
Featured Image by Robby Klein/ABC