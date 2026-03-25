CMA Fest Unveils 2026 Lineup With Hundreds of Artists Set to Perform

With the summer right around the corner, organizers are putting the final touches on the CMA Fest 2026. While centered around highlighting some new and established names in country music, the festival dates back to the early 2000s. Welcoming over 100,000 fans to the streets of Nashville, the festival released its full lineup that included top names like Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Gretchen Wilson, and more.

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Kicking off on June 4, the CMA Fest will run until June 7. Throughout that time, over 100 artists will take to the streets of Nashville to perform. Breaking down the performers by stage, first up is the Chevy Riverfront Stage.

Chevy Riverfront Stage

The lineup featured Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Carter Faith, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Chayce Beckham, Cooper Alan, Dasha, Drew Baldridge, Dylan Marlowe, Ernest, Ian Munsick, Josh Ross, Kaitlin Butts, Midland, Molly Tuttle, Nate Smith, Priscilla Block, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Russell Dickerson, Shane Smith & The Saints, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tigirlily Gold, Tucker Wetmore, Ty Myers, Tyler Braden, Vincent Mason, Kameron Marlowe, Lauren Alaina, Mackenzie Carpenter, Maddox Batson, Marcus King, Waylon Wyatt, and Max McNown.

Chevy Vibes Stage

Moving down the street to the Chevy Vibes Stage, the festival will welcome Jade Eagleson, Karley Scott Collins, Kelsey Hart, Lanie Gardner, Lauren Watkins, Mack Geiger, Madeline Merlo, Mae Estes, Maggie Antone, Mark Wills, Melanie Dyer, Neal McCoy, Owen Riegling, Shane Profitt, Sister Hazel, Tayler Holder, Walker Montgomery, Adrien Nunez, Alana Springsteen, Ashland Craft, Austin Snell, Bellah Mae, Caylee Hammack, Chase McDaniel, Colt Ford, Dax, Drake White, Frankie Ballard, Willie Jones, Graham Barham, and Hannah McFarland.

[RELATED: Country Singer Breaks Silence on Fatal CMA Fest Weekend Crash: “There’s So Much Grief”]

Bridgestone Arena Stage

As for the famed Bridgestone Arena – Kevin Powers, The Kruse Brothers, MaRynn Taylor, McCoy Moore, Myles Morgan, Preston Cooper, Scoot Teasley, Sophia Scott, Stella Lefty, Timmy McKeever, Trey Lewis, Tyce Delk, Tyler Nance, Wesko, Abbey Cone, Alex Lambert, Alexandra Kay, Atlus, Ava Hall, Belle Frantz, Blake Proehl, Brad Cox, Bryan Andrews, Cassidy Daniels, Cody Lohden, Eli Winders, Elizabeth Nichols, Gareth, Jacob Hackworth, Jamie MacDonald, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Jenna Davis, John Foster, Julia Cole, and Just Jayne.

Dr. Pepper Amp Stage

What about the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage? Willow, Angie K, Billy Dean, Blanco Brown, Canaan Smith, Cody Hibbard, Craig Campbell, Dave Fenley, Drake Milligan, Emily Ann Roberts, Erin Kinsey, Greylan James, The Jack Wharff Band, John Morgan, Kaylee Bell, Kaylee Rose, Kolby Cooper, Late Night Thoughts, Leanna Crawford, Melissa Etheridge, Noeline Hofmann, Pam Tillis, Pecos & the Rooftops, Shaylen, Travis Bolt, Travis Denning, Ty Herndon, Tyler Farr, Uncle Kracker, and The War And Treaty.

CMA Fest Introduces Wrangler Remix Stage

Introducing the new Wrangler Remix Stage at this year’s festival, the CMA Fest promoted artists like Sterling Elza, Trey Pendley, Tyla Rodrigues, The Wilder Blue, Alli Walker, Aniston Pate, Ashley Kutcher, Benny G, BODHI, Bottomland, Brooke Lee, Carson Wallace, CECE, Chancey Williams, Chandler Walters, Clayton Mullen, Cole Goodwin, Dalton Davis, Emily Nenni, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, Hayden Blount, Hayden Coffman, Highway Home, Hogslop String Band, Jake Banfield, Jay Webb, Kat Luna, Lil Man J, Lily Meola, Matt Cooper, Payton Smith, ROME from Sublime with Rome, SKEEZ, and Sons of Habit.

Nissan Stadium Lineup

With the full list revealed, some might be wondering about Shelton, Wilson, and Bryan. While the stages listed above are free to fans and the public, a pass is required for the performances at the Nissan Stadium. And the singers taking the field will be Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top.

The Price Of The CMA Fest

Looking at the prices of a four-night stadium pass, it ranged from $250 to $1,100 depending on seat selection. The ticket offered 4 nights admission to Nissan Stadium shows (Main Stage & Platform Stage), 4 days admission to Fan Fair X, and the complete CMA Fest experience!”

For those willing to spend a little more, the CMA Fest offered VIP Platform Stage Package, the Gold Rope Package, the Main Stage Lounge, and the Field Suite. The Price for the VIP Platform Stage Package would set fans back $5,835. The prices climbed from there, with the Field Suite costing a whopping $20,000.

The only package not offering a price was the Gold Rope. Suggesting it was for the Country Music Connoisseur, the package offered private hospitality space, food and open bar, expedited entry, Fan Fair X admission, artist experience, soundcheck access, meet and greet, and golf cart transportation.

With stages spread across the city and performances ranging from rising stars to country legends, CMA Fest once again promises something for every fan. Whether enjoying the free shows downtown or snagging a seat inside Nissan Stadium, the four-day event continues to stand as one of the biggest celebrations in country music.

(Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)