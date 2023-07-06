CMA Fest’s 50th Anniversary Documentary to Air on ABC

ABC is gearing up to air the highly-anticipated broadcast debut of CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair on Tuesday, July 18. This 75-minute documentary, which initially premiered on Hulu on July 5, offers an immersive journey through the rich history of CMA Fest, leading up to its momentous 50th anniversary.

Videos by American Songwriter

The film presents viewers with an array of captivating content, including rare archival footage capturing the festival’s early years. Additionally, interviews with prominent country music stars such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Dirks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Wynonna Judd and more provide fascinating insights.

During the broadcast debut on ABC, audiences will be treated to a heartfelt performance of “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw, accompanied by students from four schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools. This moving rendition was captured during the CMA Fest in June, adding an extra touch of emotion to the documentary.

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair delves into the history of the Nashville-based country music festival, looking back at its modest beginnings at Music City’s festival grounds. Originally known as Fan Fair, the festival garnered affection not just for its impressive lineup of A-list country performers, but also for its unique interactions with fans. Currently, the event takes place at various venues across downtown, with each night’s headliners delivering mini-sets at Nissan Stadium.

Despite reaching its 50th anniversary in 2023, CMA Fest remains dedicated to honoring its fan-focused origins. This year, merchandise stands offered vintage-inspired shirts commemorating 50 years of CMA Fest, while artists reminisced about their early experiences with Fan Fair, whether as performers or attendees of the festival.

(Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage)