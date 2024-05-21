Everything You Need to Know for ‘The Voice’ Finale Part 2: Blake Shelton’s Return, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Perform, and More

In just a few hours, The Voice season 25 finale will air. After months of performances and high tension, one artist will walk away the winner. More than that, the show is celebrating its 25th season with a massive finale event. Tonight’s episode will include performances from A-list artists, the return of past coaches, and much more.

Last night the remaining hopefuls sang their hearts out for The Voice viewers in hopes of securing their votes. Tonight, they will take a backseat to the festivities while the votes are tallied. While they—and the rest of America—wait for the results, several big names will take the stage to perform. Additionally, some familiar faces will return to the show. Fans will doubtlessly be excited to see some of their favorite previous coaches on the show once again, even if it is only for one night.

The Voice Season 25 Finale Performances

The Voice is all about the music and the season 25 finale is no exception. The show will celebrate the end of its 25th season with a special lineup of performers. Last night (May 20), Keith Urban took the stage. Tonight, the show will keep the energy high with performances from the following artists.

The Black Keys

Jelly Roll

Kate Hudson

Lainey Wilson

Muni Long

Thomas Rhett

Gina Miles

Returning Coaches

The Voice season 25 finale wouldn’t be complete without the return of some of the coaches who helped make the show what it is today. Some have been gone for quite some time. Others have only been gone for a single season. One will return to her coaching chair when season 26 kicks off. Here’s a full list of previous coaches that will appear on tonight’s episode.

CeeLo Green

Kelly Clarkson

Niall Horan

Jennifer Hudson

Nick Jonas

Adam Levine

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

The Artists Going into The Voice Season 25 Finale

The guest performances and returning coaches are great. However, everyone will really be tuning in to see who takes home the big win. Here are the remaining artists for The Voice season finale.

Team Dan + Shay

Karen Waldrup

Team Reba

Asher HaVon

Josh Sanders

Team Legend

Nathan Chester

Bryan Olesen

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images