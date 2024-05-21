What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Start Tonight? How Long Is Season 25 Finale Part 2?

Tonight, May 21, is part 2 of The Voice Live Finale, where the winner will be crowned. The episode airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC and the next day on Peacock. The Top 5 consist of Nathan Chester, Bryan Olesen, Karen Waldrup, Asher HaVon, and Josh Sanders. Leading up to tonight’s finale will be an hour-long recap episode of Monday’s final performances, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Currently, the runtime for tonight’s episodes clocks in at 2 hours, which is longer than the usual Tuesday episode. However, this is the biggest night for The Voice, and they’re doing it up right. Previous coaches are appearing, along with musical guests, coach and contestant duets, and the crowning of the winner.

Tonight’s episode is already proving to be one for the ages. In celebration of 25 seasons, many former coaches are returning. Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Lavine, Gwen Stefani, and CeeLo Green will make appearances, while The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles will perform.

The Voice is Gearing Up For a Huge Episode Tonight, with Performances, Former Coaches, and Crowning the Winner

Previously, The Voice showcased its current talent with ballads, as the Top 5 took the stage and brought some of the coaches to tears. Bryan Olesen made John Legend emotional with his rendition of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.” Similarly, Josh Sanders caused Reba McEntire to tear up when he sang Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

Fans were also emotional about the performances, even going so far as to crown Nathan Chester the winner in their hearts. Nathan has been a fan favorite for his confidence, personality, and singing ability. John Legend previously pointed out that Nathan came to The Voice knowing exactly who he is and what he wants to do, and he’s proved Legend right throughout the competition.

“WoW!! Nathan Chester didn’t just kick off the night, that performance likely just won the whole finale!! That was incredible!! ‘It’s Your Thing’ and your gonna win it son!!” one fan wrote on Twitter/X while Nathan performed the Isley Brothers’ “It’s Your Thing.”

