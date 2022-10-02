CMA Pledges $100K to Music Health Alliance in Honor of Naomi Judd

CMA has pledged $100,000 to Music Health Alliance (MHA) to support their work in providing music industry professionals with essential mental health services. The donation was made in honor of the late country music legend Naomi Judd.

A Nashville-based nonprofit, MHA provides access to mental health services including counseling, psychiatrist visits, and screenings for qualified music industry professionals, and has provided more than 1,700 counseling sessions for the music industry since 2021.

“We often hear first-hand from CMA members and our music industry partners that mental health remains a critical issue for individuals within our business,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, in a statement. “While touring and other sectors have bounced back following the pandemic, we cannot underestimate the ongoing need to support those who are struggling.”

Trahern added, “It was only a few months ago we lost the legendary Naomi Judd to suicide, a loss that affected our Country community deeply. We applaud the essential work that Tatum [Allsep], Shelia [Biddy], and the entire team at Music Health Alliance continue to provide to our industry, and we encourage anyone who might be struggling to reach out to their team.”

Throughout the past several years, CMA continued to support MHA, including supporting its members and the country music community through the pandemic with the Music Industry COVID Support initiative, which prioritized access to mental health resources.

Launched in 2013, MHA has served 18,000 music industry professionals and their families and secured more than $85 million in healthcare cost reductions for those within the community.

In 2020, alone, MHA had a 300 percent increase in requests for mental health support.

“Because of its creativity and unique pressures, mental health has always been a challenge facing the music business,” said Tatum Allsep, founder and CEO, of MHA. “The pandemic elevated the awareness and importance of mental health care for everyone, especially within our industry.”

Allsep added, “In honor of our beloved Naomi Judd, we are so thankful for CMA’s pledge of support in addressing this most pressing and continuing need. Now more than ever before, mental health resources and access are critical.”

