Coaches for the US Men’s National Team Listen to These Three Country Artists Before Every World Cup Match

Even coaches for the U.S. Men’s National Team get down to country music. In a clip shared on Instagram, head coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he and the other coaches have a pre-game tradition amid the World Cup.

“I like country music. The night before games, the coaching staff gets together and we play country music,” Pochettino said. “Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley.”

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The tradition seems to be working. Pochettino’s comments were posted the day before the U.S. bested Turkey 3-2, and secured their spot in the Round of 32.

Next up, the team will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium.

“We need them to come! They are very, very welcome here. Very welcome!” Pochettino said of the country stars. “… Please, we need everyone’s energy.”

While the singers have yet to step out to watch the team in action, both Combs and Wilson shared their support by commenting on the post.

“PUT ME IN COACH!!!!” Combs wrote.

“Yall have great taste 🤠,” Wilson commented. “Cheering you guys on tonight!!!”

Ella Langley Is Popular Among World Cup Fans

This isn’t the first time Langley’s name has been mentioned amid the World Cup.

A soccer fan named Freddy traveled to the U.S. for the massive event. Amid his trip, Freddy has consistently gone viral for his reactions to American mainstays like Target, Waffle House, and the singer herself.

“The best discovery of our road trip has been a musician called Ella Langley,” he tweeted. “We had never heard of her before, but after hearing her on pretty much every country radio station, we’ve become big fans. She’s basically the soundtrack of our trip.”

Langley saw Freddy’s post and decided to make his trip even more memorable by inviting him out to a show.

“WE’RE GOING TO AN ELLA LANGLEY CONCERT ON THE 18TH AND WE’RE EVEN GOING TO MEET HER!!!!” Freddy tweeted.

Later, Freddy shared a pic of himself and his travel companions with Langley ahead of her show in Oklahoma City.

“The travel group with Ella Langley, our new favorite musician,” Freddy captioned the pic.

Langley responded to Freddy’s post, writing, “So nice meeting y’all Hope you enjoyed the show!!”

Photo by Connie Chornuk/Disney via Getty Images