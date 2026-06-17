German Traveler’s Ella Langley Discovery Leads To Unforgettable Invitation: “Soundtrack of Our Trip”

With the World Cup underway, the United States received the massive honor of hosting several of the matchups. As fans from all over the world travel to America, many of them are seeing the country for the first time. For one fan, named Freddy, his trip to the United States has included stops at Target, Waffle House, and even Buc-ee’s. Needless to say, Freddy was mesmerized and flabbergasted. But nothing compared to when Freddy heard Ella Langley for the first time. And it appears his first trip to the States will include meeting the country singer.

Since landing in the United States, Freddy has documented his trip on Twitter. Blown away by the scenery and portion sizes, the visitor turned his attention to the radio. And when flipping through the stations, he soon realized that Langley was dominating the airwaves. “The best discovery of our road trip has been a musician called Ella Langley. We had never heard of her before, but after hearing her on pretty much every country radio station, we’ve become big fans. She’s basically the soundtrack of our trip.”

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The best discovery of our road trip has been a musician called Ella Langley. We had never heard of her before, but after hearing her on pretty much every country radio station, we’ve become big fans. She’s basically the soundtrack of our trip. pic.twitter.com/IhQt4Z3vFV — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 10, 2026

It didn’t stop there – Freddy revealed that barely 10 minutes after the song played, Langley once again played on the radio. A constant companion on Freddy’s trip to America, he announced, “We’re going to an Ella Langley concert on the 18th and we’re even going to meet her.”

WE’RE GOING TO AN ELLA LANGLEY CONCERT ON THE 18TH AND WE’RE EVEN GOING TO MEET HER!!!! — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 13, 2026

[RELATED: The Race for No. 1 Is on as Ella Langley Reaches New Streaming Milestone]

Freddy Goes From Bass Pro Shop To Ella Langley

Most travelers who visit America have an unforgettable trip, but Freddy was taking his vacation to the next level. As his post gained millions of views, he received merchandise from the Houston Rockets and the Mayor of the city.

This is all so insane. We found this when we got back to our room. And then someone even sent cupcakes to our room. I genuinely don’t understand how it got to this point. We’re just normal World Cup tourists.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X6yVLOk582 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 14, 2026

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt also sent Freddy a care package that included a fruit basket and a signed jersey. Freddy summed up the gesture with a simple caption, “Legend.”

While coming to the United States for the World Cup, Freddy soon learned that the country had more to offer than barbecue. Although getting to meet Langley will be a special moment for Freddy, he is still processing his trip to Bass Pro Shop.

We found another surreal place on our way. I know some people will say I’m too positive about everything I see, but this place was crazy. They had a shooting range in the store. pic.twitter.com/dBkEDzmRKo — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 11, 2026

Sharing a few pictures from his adventure within Bass Pro Shop, Freddy wrote, “We found another surreal place on our way. I know some people will say I’m too positive about everything I see, but this place was crazy. They had a shooting range in the store”

For Freddy, the trip perfectly captured what makes America such a unique place. One day, Waffle House, the next Bass Pro Shop. And with Langley serving as the soundtrack to his adventure, his first visit to America turned into a viral moment every fan can enjoy.

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Eagle Outfitters)