COBRAH Releases New Single, Announces Upcoming EP ‘Succubus’

Enigmatic electronic artist COBRAH has just released a brand new single titled “Feminine Energy.” The song will be included on COBRAH’s upcoming EP, Succubus.

Succubus will be released on October 13 through Big Beat Records. “Feminine Energy” follows COBRAH’s two recent singles, “Suck” and “Manic,” which will also be featured on the EP in addition to the currently unreleased tracks “Activate,” ‘Tequila,” and “Bad Position.”

The release of “Feminine Energy” is accompanied by a music video. The video is eerie and strange, showcasing COBRAH running around a location that is reminiscent of the decrepit house in The Blair Witch Project. The music video for “Feminine Energy” was directed by Kurt Johnson.

The opening lyrics for “Feminine Energy” read: All boys into me/ All girls wanna be/ Fame and enemies/ Vain economy/ Genuine jealousy/ Sharp stiletto heels/ Bisexual dynasty/ That’s what it’s meant to be.

When COBRAH released her song “Manic” last month, she released a statement hinting at the upcoming EP. “I loved making this record, but if anything, it really brought out the manic in me,” COBRAH said at the time.

COBRAH has a unique look, that includes wearing plenty of tight leather. During an October 2021 interview with The Forty-Five, COBRAH discussed how she initially developed her aesthetic.

“You’d think that I’d have got into BDSM when I moved to Berlin. Actually, it was when I moved back to Stockholm and hooked up with this photographer who was really, really into the fetish scene,” COBRAH told the publication. “There was a stripping pole in the kitchen and a swing in the living room, and she had a whole room full of latex. So I tried it on and I was like, ‘Shit, this is so fucking cool.’”

COBRAH will be embarking on a 2023 tour that will consist of five shows between September 25 and October 20. Drag queen Pabllo Vittar will serve as the opening act during select shows.

Check out COBRAH’s scheduled tour dates below:

COBRAH TOUR 2023

SEPTEMBER

25 – Toronto, ON – History *

27 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall *

30 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival †

OCTOBER

2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo *

20 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

* w/ Pabllo Vittar

† Festival Appearance

Photo by NINJA HANNA