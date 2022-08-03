Demi Lovato Reveals Why She’s Using She/Her Pronouns Again, Along With They/Them

Demi Lovato has made a personal announcement.

The songwriter and performer will again us “she/her” pronouns, along with “they/them.” In actuality, Lovato’s Instagram bio has listed both “she/he” and “they/them” since April.

In a recent statement, Lovato says, “I’m a very fluid person.”

Lovato announced last year that she would be using “they/them.”

Speaking with Tamara Dhia on the Spout podcast, Lovato, responded to a question about chosen pronouns, the 29-year-old artist said, “Yeah, so, they/them is… I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again.”

Lovato continued, “For me, I’m such a fluid person that … I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

She added, “That’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about, like, feeling human at your core. Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/ her again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

In May 2021, Lovato came out as nonbinary on an episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast. “Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” said Lovato then.

She also added, “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.”

In 2021, during Non-Binary Awareness Week, Lovato also talked about the idea of being misgendered, saying, “If you misgender me, that’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

“As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally,” she continued. “I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.”

On August 19, Lovato will release her eighth studio LP, HOLY FVCK.