Cody Johnson’s “Dirt Cheap” Wins Song of the Year at 2025 Nashville Songwriter Awards

The 2025 Nashville Songwriter Awards have been handed out.

At the Sept. 23 ceremony at Ryman Auditorium, “Dirt Cheap” was named the Song of the Year. Cody Johnson recorded the track, which Josh Phillips wrote.

Meanwhile, Ashley Gorley was named the Songwriter of the Year, and Matthew West was crowned the Songwriter-Artist of the Year.

Alabama was this year’s recipient of the Kirs Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor is presented to a songwriter whose works have made a significant contribution to the American songbook and who has inspired the careers of others.

Elsewhere, Brenda Lee got the NSAI President’s Keystone Award. That trophy is handed out in recognition of significant contributions to the betterment of all songwriters.

The Legendary Song trophy went to Dolly Parton’s 1974 track, “I Will Always Love You.”

Nashville Songwriter Awards’ “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written”

Then there’s the “10 Songs I’d Wish I’d Written” Awards. Professional Songwriter Members of NSAI vote on those awards to honor the work of their songwriter peers.

To be eligible, songs much have at least one Nashville-based writer. Additionally, the tracks must have charted in the Top 20 of Billboard Airplay chart in the Christian, Country, Mainstream Top 40, and/or Rock genres between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025. “Dirt Cheap” was this year’s highest vote-getter, which made it the Song of the Year.

Keep scrolling to see all 10 songs that made the cut.

“4X4XU”

Written by: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

(recorded by: Lainey Wilson)

“Espresso”

Written by: Amy Allen, Julian Bunetta, Sabrina Carpenter, Steph Jones

(recorded by: Sabrina Carpenter)

“I Had Some Help”

Written by: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Jonathan Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

(recorded by: Morgan Wallen feat. Post Malone)

“I Never Lie”

Written by: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top

(recorded by: Zach Top)

“I’m Gonna Love You”

Written by: Kelly Archer, Travis Denning, Chris Stevens

(recorded by: Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood)

“Lies Lies Lies”

Written by: Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross, Chris Tompkins

(recorded by: Morgan Wallen)

“One Bad Habit”

Written by: Marc Beeson, Aaron Eshuis, Tony Lane

(recorded by: Tim McGraw)

“She’s Somebody’s Daughter (Reimagined)”

Written by: Drew Baldridge, Cameron Jaymes, Jimmy Yeary

(recorded by: Drew Baldridge)

“Texas”

Written by: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

(recorded by: Blake Shelton)

“You Look Like You Love Me”

Written by: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

(recorded by: Ella Langley feat. Riley Green)

