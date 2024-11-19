Cody Johnson picked up a nomination for Single of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards for “Dirt Cheap.” This powerful ballad sees Johnson tell a compelling story about a life well lived. Uncover the meaning behind “Dirt Cheap,” below.

Behind the Meaning of “Dirt Cheap” by Cody Johnson

They came in thinkin’ top dollar

To that old cotton crop farmer

They knocked on his screen door, and he said

“Lord, what you need, boys, ” and they said

Like many great country songs, “Dirt Cheap” follows a narrative. Instead of singing from his own perspective, Johnson takes a step back and tells someone else’s story. This narrative follows a man who is hounded by a company trying to buy his property. What they don’t know is that it isn’t merely land that they’re after.

“You know all the others went and cashed out

We got the subdivision all mapped out

It’ll sit right here on this land

And you can leave town a rich man”

And he said, “Boys, whatever you’re offerin’, it won’t be enough

The chorus is a play on the traditional meaning of “dirt cheap.” His land is rich in memories–the kind of thing no one can buy or manufacture. As Johnson’s titular character says, “Boys, whatever you’re offerin’, it won’t be enough.” Nothing would measure up to this land, which is rife with the evidence of his life.

‘Cause I got a little girl that used to swing right there

I still see her pink bow in her brown hair

She’s in the big city, but she still calls home

What’s she gonna do if she comes back, and we’re gone?

He tells the buyers about his daughter that used to swing right there and the spot where his dog is buried. He points out these things as anchors keeping him here. It’s a powerful tale that won’t be unfamiliar to listeners. It will hit hard with anyone who has a strong connection to their home. Check out this track, below.

One man smiled and he kinda looked away

The other said, “Before we go, I gotta know one thing

Between the droughts and the floods through all the years

What in the world got you through?

How the hell’d you get here?” And he said

No, it ain’t somethin’ you fall into

It’s somethin’ God gives you

And you hold on to

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)