Coi Leray Takes Issue with Latto Name-Dropping Her in New Song

On Friday (April 21), Latto released her brand new single “Put It On Da Floor.” One of her first solo releases since her March 2022 sophomore album, 777, “Put It On Da Floor” sees Latto’s star continue to rise among a fresh new crop of burgeoning female rappers.

Among this group is also Boston’s Coi Leray, whose singles “Players,” “No More Parties,” and “Blick Blick” have all helped her emerge from years in the underground hip-hop scene. However, it now appears that Latto and Leray could be at odds with one another.

In the second verse of “Put It On Da Floor,” Latto raps a clever bar where she compares the shape of her marijuana blunt to Coi Leray, saying Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray / Bitches like to run their mouths but I’m the type to run the fade. After hearing the track, though, Leray took to Twitter to voice her disapproval.

“Let’s fight,” she wrote first in a series of tweets. “Latto bye. here you go talking about my body,” she said. “Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this shit is never ending.”

Leray continued by discouraging female artists from starting beefs similar to how male rappers do. “These bitches wanna be like the n****s so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD,” she wrote. “Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd.”

Latto did not issue a response to Leray, but fans suggested that it was more a playful lyric than an actual jab. The two artists have yet to collaborate on music, and it now feels like there is a very slim chance of that happening.

On the same night “Put It On Da Floor” was released, Latto hopped on a remix of “FreakyT” by fellow female rapper TiaCorine. Similarly, Friday also saw Coi Leray join British pop singer RAYE for her “Flip A Switch.” remix. Check out Latto’s controversial verse about Coi Leray below.

Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage