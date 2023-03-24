Busta Rhymes Hops on Remix of Coi Leray’s Hit “Players”

Coi Leray’s “Players” has been one of the hottest songs from any genre from late 2022 to early 2023. After erupting on TikTok and reaching No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100, Leray decided to enlist a hip-hop legend for the latest remix.

On March 24, Busta Rhymes connected with Leray for the “DJ Saige remix” of “Players.” Inspired by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s 1982 hit “The Message,” “Players” had already received the remix treatment from dance music icon David Guetta and DJ Smallz. But, this DJ Saige and Busta Rhymes collaboration has a much more special history.

In December, lesser-known DJ Saige blew up on TikTok for her video where she mashed up the vocals of “Players” with the beat for Busta Rhymes’ 1997 song “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See.” A few months and millions of streams later, she was able to join Busta in the studio to help craft the remix, alongside the song’s original producer Johnny Goldstein.

With a revamped beat provided by Goldstein along with Saige, Buddha, and Epitome, the DJ Saige remix of “Players” adds another dimension to one of Leray’s biggest songs to date. Opening with the new verse from Busta, the 50-year-old emcee shouts out his collaborators in his vintage flow.

Look how we got on Saige is killin em with the blend

And Coi be bodying shit no matter how they pretend

Create a block forever knowin my shit hot

Flirtin with a n***a while twerkin on TikTok

Following this, Leray delivers the same two verses and Cause girls is players too hook as the song’s first rendition. Continuing to build on the excitement of the November single, it’s great to see Leray get the most out of this moment. Check out “Players” (DJ Saige Remix) [feat. Busta Rhymes]” below.

(Photo by David Corio/Redferns)