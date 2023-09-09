Busta Rhymes Recruits Coi Leray for “Luxury Life”

It seems like Busta Rhymes may have found himself a new protégé. For the second time this year, the Flatbush, New York icon got together with viral youngster Coi Leray for a new single, released on Friday (September 8). Titled “Luxury Life,” the track sees an even greater chemistry established between the two emcees, six months removed from their first ever collaboration.

Produced by Swizz Beatz, a longtime collaborator of Busta’s, “Luxury Life” smoothly samples Jay-Z and Foxy Brown’s 1996 hit “Ain’t No N***a.” Sandwiched by the lavish hook, where Busta playfully croons we gon’ spend whatever, the three verses on the song see both Rhymes and Leray find their groove quickly and bounce off of each other effectively, as if they were sparring partners.

Aye, you gon’ hold me down mama?

Best believe in me daddy, now what you ’bout to do?

Secure another win, just to bring it back and empower you

The other dude I was with

We ain’t talkin’ about that coward boo, ’cause you my lil’ sis so don’t turn that pussy into sour fruit

Never that, let me rap, fuck the cap ’cause girls is players too, remember that?

As alluded to above, “Luxury Life” follows up Busta’s March appearance on the remix of “Players,” Leray’s wildly successful 2022 hit. This time around, though, it seems that their rendezvous could serve as a promotional single for Busta’s next album.

Still without a title, cover art, release date, or track list, the impending LP will not only include more production from Swizz Beatz, but also Timbaland and Pharrell Williams, which the instrumentalist confirmed earlier this year in an Instagram post.

“Cheers to my brother Busta Rhymes for life,” Swizz said. “Wait until you hear this new music this man got. The album was executive produced by Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and Pharrell. Wrap your face around what that’s gonna sound like.”

In a comment under this post, Busta shared the same enthusiasm for his upcoming full-length release.

“I Guess it’s Time!!!! You let the cat out the bag huh King???!!!!! SWWWWWIIIZZZYYYY!!!” he wrote. “I love you and appreciate beyond description King!! Our years of friendship and being brothers cannot be described in words!! Wait till they hear how we are going to SHIFT THE CULTURE with this album Executive Produced my you @timbaland @pharrell & myself King!! It’s been an incredible process doing this every step of the way with you Kings and we ain’t Stoppin’ NO TIME SOON!!”

As we wait for the rest of Busta and Swizz’s music to materialize, check out “Luxury Life” below.

