The greatest one-hit wonder of the 80’s? Maybe the greatest one-hit wonder of all time? You can certainly make that case about Dexys Midnight Runners and “Come On Eileen,” the band’s 1982 lightning bolt of a single that they never could quite repeat. Not that they should be ashamed about that, because this was a song that brimmed with so much spirit and passion that anyone would be hard-pressed to replicate it.
It should be noted that “Come On Eileen” was not the only hit that the group had in their native Great Britain; they had actually scored a previous #1 smash with “Geno.” In America, the song seemed to drop out of the clouds in the midst of a wave of British invaders at the peak of the MTV era. Yet unlike the electronic, automaton chilliness of the Human League or Soft Cell, “Come On Eileen” was brimming with palpable heart and soul.
The song was written by Dexys’ frontman Kevin Rowland along with band members “Big” Jim Paterson and Billy Adams. Rowland told authors Jonathan Bernstein and Lori Majewski in the new book Mad World: An Oral History of New Wave Artists and Songs That Defined The 80s that a big hit was something he was actively trying to achieve. “I always want what I haven’t got – or I used to,” he said. “I was hankering after pop success at that point. I’m not saying we wrote it with that in mind. Oh, that I would be that clever. But we did write it, like everything we did, the best we possibly could. We worked our arses off. Every detail counted.”
Rowland and his collaborators bucked the prevailing trend at the time by spurning synthesizers in favor of a slew of back-porch instruments like fiddles, banjo and accordion. With sure-handed 80’s hitmakers Clive Langer and Alan Winstanley at the producing helm, the end result was a song with more hooks per capita than anything short of “Billie Jean,” even as Rowland’s heartsick vocal added a touch of melancholy to the uplift of the instruments.
The song’s lyrics, at surface level, may seem to be nothing more than the narrator’s amorous plea to Eileen, one that gets downright spicy at times: “You in that dress/My thoughts I confess/Verge on dirty.” Yet “Come On Eileen” spins off from that basic concept to articulate the youthful urge for separation from an older generation hoping to indoctrinate these youngsters into their tired society.
Rowland name-checks weepy 50’s crooner Johnnie Ray at the beginning of the song to symbolize the kind of sorrow that hangs over the entire scene he wishes to escape. “These people ‘round here,” he sings, “Wear beaten-down eyes sunk in smoke-dried faces/So resigned to what their fate is.” He promises Eileen that their fate will be different: “No not us/We are far too young and clever.”
By the time the bridge rolls around, with what seems like a whole gang of Runners imploring Eileen from all angles in swooning countermelodies, you are completely caught up in the song’s energy. In the end, nothing sums up Rowland’s argument as well as his wordless cry of independence: “Too-ra-loo-ra, Too-ra-loo-ra, aye.”
Even though Dexys Midnight Runners imploded not long after this colossal #1 hit, the song itself still looms large. There’s nothing wrong with having just one hit when it’s a hit as memorable as “Come On Eileen.” “And you’ll hum this tune forever,” Kevin Rowland promised. You can call that line foresight or just plain youthful arrogance, but you can’t deny its accuracy.
One hit wonder? I suggest you do more research before posting such rubbish…
If you read the article, you’ll see that I note Dexys Midnight Runners success in the UK. However, it is true that they had just one U.S. hit.
Jim, Dexys Midnight Runners / Dexys / The Bureau / Blue Ox Babes / Kevin Rowland are worthy of much more attention. Whilst there is no dispute about Come On Eileen being (one of) their biggest successes, especially in the UK, their body of work and Rowland’s writing and song structure, and his ever changing sensibilities to music, point to one of the greatest British songwriters/musicians of all time and someone who should not be reduced to a ‘one hit wonder’ discourse. I may be biased though…:)
I loved this song when i worked the band as Dir of PR for Mercury/PolyGram/Nashville back then.
I much smarter lyric than most people think.
Always considered my love of this song a guilty pleasure kept silently to myself. I still enjoy it as much as I did when I was in High School in 82.
Great article; it made me realize what a precursor to Mumford & Sons, Lumineers, etc. Dexy’s Midnight Runners were. I don’t know how many times I sang this (pint sloshing all over) without knowing what the actual lyrics are (“Verge on dirty”?!) LoL
The Album was awesome, he was a talented song writer and could hardly be called “new wave” they suffered the label because of timing.
Dexy’s didn’t exactly implode after “Eileen”. Rowland labored with a stripped down lineup to make the follow up DON’T STAND ME DOWN – three years after TOO-RYE-AY – and went radically anti-commercial refusing to issue a single and do the usual promotion behind it. It’s a great album, though. In hindsight, the band actually had an incredible three record run doing something stylistically different with each one. Kevin Rowland is an uncompromised genius. He hasn’t always done what was needed to have hits but he’s been true to a unique vision and ideal. There’s not many better records than 1980’s SEARCHING FOR THE YOUNG SOUL REBELS. Glad to see this piece.
If you watch the video all the way through, you will notice that there’s no percussionist in the final night-time shots. Kevin had sacked him midway through the shoot. Always mercurial, our Kev.