Common Cast in ‘Between Riverside and Crazy’ for Broadway Debut

Common may be a Tony short of an EGOT, but that could change with his Broadway debut.

The “Glory” rapper announced that he will be taking on the role of Junior, the recently paroled son of ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington, in the Broadway play Between Riverside and Crazy. Starring opposite the rapper will be Stephen McKinley Henderson as “Pops.” The play follows the pair as they fight to hold on to one of Riverside Drive’s last rent-stabilized apartments. Old wounds resurface, sketchy houseguests arrive, and a final ultimatum is laid out in the dark comedy.

“This has been a dream of mine for a very long time to act in a play, to do theater, and to be a part of a theater company,” Common took to Instagram to address the news. “I am supremely grateful and overwhelmingly inspired to be a part of ‘Between Riverside and Crazy.’ I can’t wait to begin this process and to live this journey.

“You never could have told me that little south side boy that he would be on Broadway,” the rapper continued. “When I got this role, I called my mother like I had gotten my first record contract. Haha! It was that much joy. I have been told how hard the work is and that there’s nothing like it. This is what I want as an artist and as a being that believes art can heal and inspire. I want to be a part of the theater community to express that light and love. I thank GOD for this opening of doors and this blessing. So pls come check out our play y’all. Thank you @2stnyc for the opportunity! Wooooooooo. Love”

The upcoming Broadway production comes from Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Stephen Adly Guirgis and will be directed by My Cousin Vinny actor-turned-playwright, Austin Pendleton. Common joins several of the Off-Broadway cast who will be returning to their roles, including Henderson, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Michael Rispoli.

The show will open on Dec. 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)