Sting Adds 12-Date Spring 2026 U.S. Leg of His “Sting 3.0” Tour to His Already Busy Schedule

Sting just finished a fall European leg of his “Sting 3.0” tour with a three-show engagement in London at the Eventim Apollo. He’s now returning to the U.S. to wrap up 2025 with 11 more concerts in November.

Videos by American Songwriter

Meanwhile, the founding Police frontman has just announced 12 new stateside shows scheduled for May 2026. The trek runs from a May 9 concert in Durant, Oklahoma, through a May 25 show in Richmond, Virginia. The outing includes a May 21-23 stand at Wolftrap in Vienna, Virginia, as well as concerts in Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Tickets for the newly announced “Sting 3.0” tour dates go on sale to the general public this Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Sting’s fan club will be able to access pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 4, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans interested in buying tickets early may want to check StubHub.

The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer launched his “Sting 3.0” world tour in May 2024. The trek features Sting playing as a trio with his longtime guitarist and collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. The concerts have featured a mix of Police classics and selections from Sting’s solo career.

About Sting’s Other Tour Plans

Sting’s November 2025 tour leg begins with a November 7-8 stand in Hollywood, Florida, and runs through a November 24 performance in Chicago.

Meanwhile, in early 2026, Sting will be relaunching his stage musical The Last Ship. The British rock legend will be taking part in all of the performances of the revamped production. The Last Ship will be staged in three major international cities—Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane, Australia.

[RELATED: Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland Seek Police Royalties From Sting in High Court Battle]

It will run from January 14 to February 1 at the Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam; February 18 to March 7 at La Seine Musicale in Paris, and April 9 to May 3 at Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane.

Between the Amsterdam and Paris performances, Sting will play a special show with Miller and Maas in February 6 at The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The concert will be part of the festivities surrounding Super Bowl LX, taking place February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

After Sting’s 2026 U.S. tour leg, he’ll head back overseas for another series of European concerts. That will run from a June 17 show in Zagreb, Croatia, through a July 31 performance in Bassano del Grappa, Italy.

Check out Sting’s full tour schedule at Sting.com.

May 9 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

May 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 13 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

May 16 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

May 18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

May 21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

May 22 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

May 23 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

May 25 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

(Photo by Carter B. Smith)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.