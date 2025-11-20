3 One-Hit Wonders From 1998 You Forgot About (but Need To Remember)

Does anyone remember 1998? The year seems lost to time. There was so much hubbub about 1999 and Y2K and the oncoming new millennium. But poor 1998—who remembers the penultimate year of the 20th century? Well, we do! Fear not, music fans!

Indeed, we wanted to dive into three songs from that year. More specifically, we wanted to explore three one-hit wonders from 1998. Why? Because you can learn a lot about a year by the songs that rocketed up the charts. These are three one-hit wonders from 1998 you forgot but need to remember!

“Whatcha Gone Do?” by Link from ‘Sex Down’ (1998)

This track, which hit No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100, is clear about its intentions. It’s not dancing around the idea that physical interaction is what’s on the singer’s mind. He goes pretty far into detail. And given that, perhaps it’s a surprise this song broke into the Top 40 of the Hot 100. But it just goes to show—people like getting down now and again!

“Westside” by TQ from ‘They Never Saw Me Coming’ (1998)

This offering, which hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, tries to get you in the mood. There was so much effort put into the songs of the early and late 90s to help people get laid! Was there no other recourse for intercourse? It seems a big majority of the hits of the day were romantic, loving songs about hitting the sheets. And TQ didn’t shy away from that, either. No matter! A little lovin’ never hurt no one!

“Splackavellie” by Pressha from ‘Don’t Get It Twisted’ (1998)

This song, which hit No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, is almost a cliche at this point. The one, very passionate singer in the middle of the music video screen, standing in his suit, singing about love and how much another person means to him. It’s all so… 90s! And that’s why it’s amazing still today. Let’s bring all this back. A time machine and romance for everyone!

Photo via Raymond Boyd/Getty Images