The Who Rescheduled Recently Postponed Philadelphia and Atlantic City Shows; Check Out Rarity from Upcoming ‘Who Are You’ Reissue

Just two concerts into The Who’s The Song Is Over: The North American Farewell Tour, the British rock legends had to postpone a pair of shows because of an unspecified illness. The gigs had been scheduled for August 21 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia and August 23 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

After announcing the postponements, The Who promised that the concerts would be quickly rescheduled, and now they have been. The Philadelphia concert now will take place on Wednesday, September 10, while the Atlantic City gig will be held on Friday, September 12.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled concerts will be valid for the new dates.

The Who kicked off its farewell trek on August 16 in Sunrise, Florida, and followed that concert with an August 19 show in Newark, New Jersey. After the two postponed gigs, the band returned to the stage on August 26 at Fenway Park in Boston and have been going strong since then. They just wrapped up a two-show stand in Toronto on September 2 and 4.

Next up for The Who is a concert this Sunday, September 7, at the United Center in Chicago. The two rescheduled shows will follow that.

The band then will head to the West Coast to wind down the tour with six more concerts. Those dates are plotted out from September 17 and September 19 performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles through a September 28 show in Las Vegas. Check out the band’s full schedule at TheWho.com.

About the Upcoming Expanded Who Are You Reissue

Meanwhile, The Who recently announced plans to release an expanded version of their classic 1978 album Who Are You on October 31.

The reissue will be available in multiple configurations and formats, including an eight-disc Super Deluxe Edition box set. That collection will feature seven CDs and a Blu-ray disc. The CDs boast a remastered version of the originally released Who Are You mix by producer Jon Astley; an initial mix by producer Glyn Johns that the band rejected; a variety of session outtakes, demos, and alternate mixes; rehearsal recordings and performances recorded at the group’s Shepperton Studios in 1977, 1978, and 1979; and live performances from The Who’s 1979 U.S. tour, which featured Moon’s successor, Kenney Jones, on drums.

The Blu-ray features new Atmos, stereo, and 5.1 surround mixes by acclaimed studio whiz Steven Wilson.

The collection features more than 70 previously unheard tracks. The Super Deluxe box set comes packaged with a 100-page hardback book featuring extensive notes by Who expert Matt Kent, track-by-track details and session information, and Wilson’s notes on his Dolby Atmos mix. The book also features rare photos, images of memorabilia and ephemera, and more.

The Who Are You reissues can be pre-ordered now. The Who have made available an alternate version of “New Song” as an advance track from the box set. The recording features Pete Townshend on lead vocals instead of frontman Roger Daltrey, who appears on the originally released version of the tune.

Quadrophenia Dance Production Coming to the U.S.

It also was recently announced that a dance production based on The Who’s 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia will have its U.S. premiere November 14-16 at New York City Center in the Big Apple. Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet features a cast of dancers delivering a choreographed presentation of the Townshend-penned story set to an orchestral version of the album created by Pete’s wife, Rachel Fuller.

The production, which original was titled Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet, got its world premiere earlier this year during a run of U.K. performances.

Tickets for Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet will go on sale to the general public on September 11 at NYCityCenter.org. “Friends of City Center” customers can purchase pre-sale tickets now.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)