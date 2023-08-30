Coolio’s Final ‘Futurama’ Episode Includes New Song and Ode to Late Rapper

The late rapper Coolio received a tribute and showcased a new holiday song in the new season of the popular cartoon series, Futurama. In the newest episode, which fans can see now on Hulu, Coolio reprises his role as Kwanzaa-Bot.

The Grammy Award-winning Coolio was working with the show up until his passing last year. And in the new episode, the last for the rapper, the show features a holiday hip-hop song, along with a nod of recognition to the fallen “Gangsta’s Paradise” songwriter.

Coolio, who played Kwanzaa-Bot in two 2001 episodes of the show, says in the new episode, “Yo, Santabot, I’ma drop my Futurama X-Mas list for 3023. Y’all ready for this? I’m about to get nice!” Then he began to rhyme. “Kwanzaabot, yeah! Gimme 12 Slurms a-slurping, 11 Benders burping, 10 episodes dropping!”

As Futurama fans know, Kwanzaa-Bot was a beloved character, which is why the show’s runners wanted to reprieve the role. Show producer David Cohen said Coolio was one of the show’s “favorite guests.” The new episode, which aired on Hulu on Monday (August 28), shows Kwanzaa-Bot and Chanukah Zombie telling some children there is a holiday for all.

After the preview clip for the show, the show adds a tribute to the “C U When U Get There” rapper, saying, “In memory of Coolio.” Coolio died last year on September 28, 2022. He was reportedly at a friend’s house in L.A.

“All of us at ‘Futurama’ send our sincere condolences to Coolio’s family, friends and fans,” Cohen said of the late rapper. “He was one of our favorite guests, always upbeat and enthusiastic.”

Cohen added, “This news was especially shocking since he looked and sounded great when we saw him in the studio just a few weeks ago, for what was an especially fun session. I thanked him for returning to the the part once again, and he said ‘Everybody loves Kwanzaa-Bot.’ It was an honor to have gotten the chance to work with him.”

Check out the clip of Coolio on the new Futurama episode below.

Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns