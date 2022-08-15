Corey Feldman Accuses Marilyn Manson of Sabotage

The controversies and allegations against Marilyn Manson are no secret. There have been lawsuits brought, documentaries made, and widespread distrust of the singer (born Brian Warner). Further, actor and musician Corey Feldman recently pointed a finger at Manson for more wrongdoing. In a new interview, Feldman accused Manson of intentionally sabotaging his 2017 Heavenly Tour.

“It was the Hellish Tour. But that was due to infiltration,” Feldman said. “We had people that were sent in that were spies that were not there to be musicians but were there to cause mayhem.”

Feldman then followed up his accusation with specific instances of sabotage. One example Feldman provided was that Manson had planted backup singers that intended to perform poorly.

“They were purposely singing off-key,” Feldman said. “Playing wrong parts, doing stuff like that so we would get negative attention, get negative reviews. And then made all these terrible allegations after the tour ended, saying that we didn’t feed them and we didn’t pay them, and they didn’t shower. Just stupid stuff.”

Despite his strong allegations, the reasoning behind Manson’s actions still remains somewhat of a mystery to Feldman. “Yes, he was heavily involved in trying to infiltrate that tour. I don’t really know the reason. I can’t tell you, other than the fact that we just know that he was behind the scenes of a lot of stuff,” he said.

This is not the first time that Feldman has accused Manson of wrongdoing. In 2021, he accused Manson of “decades-long mental and emotional abuse.” Feldman also tweeted about Manson writing, “THE ABUSE THIS PSYCHO HANDS OUT, WAS KNOWN 2 ME BY THE SPIES HE SENT N2 MY LIFE, 2 RUIN MY TOUR BY PLACING #JACKIEVONRUDEBREATH & #POEINASNAKE N2 MY LIFE, WHICH GAVE HIM THE ABILITY 2 MANIPULATE MY TOUR THRU THESE ‘FALSE ANGELS’ INCLUDING PLANTING HIS BUS DRIVER WADE ON MY TOUR.”

