Marilyn Manson Teases New Music

Heavy-metal rocker Marilyn Manson has returned to social media after a year of staying on the down-low due to sexual assault allegations made against him. The artist turned to Instagram on Monday (May 15) to tease new music.

The black-and-white photograph featured the “Sweet Dreams” musician singing into an old-fashioned microphone while donning his signature goth-glam.

“I’ve got something for you to hear,” Manson wrote in the caption. “📷 by my wife @lindsayusichofficial.”

The platinum-selling performer turned off the comments on Instagram, restricting fans from speaking freely on his account. On the other hand, his wife shared an eerie snapshot of herself and Manson holding candle sticks in a dimmed-lit room.

“There is light in the darkness,” she said alongside the photo that serves as an easter egg.

Manson has not revealed additional details or when fans could expect to hear the new music. The forthcoming project will follow his 2020 album, We Are Chaos. The alternative rock collection that places his grunge-like sound on full display features – “Don’t Chase The Dead,” “Half-Way & One Step Forward,” “Infinite Darkness,” “Paint You With My Love,” and more.

Following the record, more than a dozen women stepped forward and claimed the singer/songwriter of sexual assault in 2021. Despite Manson denying all allegations, he was dropped by his label Loma Via Recordings.

Three months ago, model Ashley Morgan Smithline withdrew her claims and declared the allegations untrue. Initially, she sued the performer for sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Manson is currently facing two sexual abuse lawsuits with other women.

The vocalist recently lost his defamation lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood. In March of 2022, Manson accused the award-winning Westworld Actress of defamation and emotional distress, as he believes she has cast him as a “rapist and abuser” in the HBO documentary Phoenix Rising. A Los Angeles judge has sided with Wood, turning down several claims in Manson’s legal battle. The two were previously in a romantic relationship. They were engaged in 2010.

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images