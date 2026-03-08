“Country” Joe McDonald, Countercultural Icon and Hero of Woodstock, Dead at 84

“Country” Joe McDonald, who helmed the 1960s psychedelic folk-rock group Country Joe and the Fish, died Saturday (March 7) at age 84. Leveraging his musical career as a platform for his left-leaning political views, he is best known for the satirical anti-Vietnam War protest song “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag.”

Joe McDonald Got Both His Birth and Stage Names From This Soviet Leader

The singer-songwriter was born Joseph Allen McDonald on Jan. 1, 1942, in Washington, D.C. Both his parents were members of the Communist Party and named him for Joseph Stalin. (They later renounced the cause, according to the New York Times.)

McDonald’s father taught him to play guitar at age 7. Ten years later, he joined the U.S. Navy to “see the world and have sex.” Once his time was up, he tried his hand at college, but ultimately dropped out and moved to California “to become a beatnik,” he told Let It Rock.

In 1965, he formed Country Joe and the Fish. Like his birth name, the band’s name had Communist origins. McDonald took “Country Joe” from a nickname bestowed upon Stalin due to his rural background. “Fish” came from Mao Zedong, who wrote that revolutionaries “must move amongst the people as a fish swims in the sea.”

He Led the Woodstock Crowd in Protest

Throughout his six-decade career, County Joe McDonald recorded 33 albums and hundreds of songs, the most famous of which is “I Feel Like I’m Fixin’ To Die Rag” with the Fish.

McDonald wanted to pen an anti-Vietnam War song that shifted the blame from the soldiers, “but with the irreverence of rock ’n’ roll,” he told the New York Times in 2017. “It’s essentially punk before punk existed.”

So he sat down, and 30 minutes later produced “I Feel Like I’m Fixin’ To Die Rag.”

In an instantly iconic moment, Country Joe and the Fish performed the song at the 1969 Woodstock Festival. McDonald led the crowd in an infamous cheer spelling out the word “f—” before launching into his performance: And it’s one, two, three / What are we fighting for? / Don’t ask me, I don’t give a damn / Next stop is Vietnam.

McDonald continued performing after the band split in 1971. He never wavered in his commitment to Vietnam veterans, leading the charge to create the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Berkeley, California.

