Country Legend Reba McEntire Engaged to Longtime Love

While Reba McEntire teamed up with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman at the Emmy Awards to honor the 40th anniversary of The Golden Girls, the country singer had more to celebrate than her performance. Outside of stealing the show when performing the theme song, it was announced that Reba and her longtime boyfriend, Rex Linn, were officially engaged. Although thrilled about the exciting news, apparently, Linn popped the question months ago.

The last time Reba walked down the aisle was back in 1989 when she married Narvel Blackstock. The couple stayed together for almost three decades. But in 2015, they decided to divorce. And for the last 10 years, Reba simply enjoyed the somewhat single life. Although she and Linn shared a love for each other, they didn’t rush to get married. Instead, they dated for five years. While simply enjoying each other’s company, Linn wanted to cross a new milestone with the country legend.

Although fans were excited about the news, an inside source told PEOPLE that Linn asked Reba to marry him months ago. “It happened a few months ago and they are very happy.”

Reba McEntire “OK” With Exploring Marriage Once Again With Rex Linn

Just a few years ago, Reba opened up about their relationship and how it was years in the making. She revealed how Linn reached out to her when her mother became ill. “In 2020, when Mama got sick, he called me. We’d gotten to see each other before because we’re both on Young Sheldon. So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June.”

With Linn and Reba feeling a connection, it seemed they couldn’t stay separated for long. Reba insisted, “We’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since.”

While Reba walked down the aisle twice before, this will mark Linn’s first marriage. Willing to explore marriage once again with Linn, the country singer explained, “If that’s something he feels totally strong about, that’s fine with me. He’s never been married before. So, if he wants to experience that, I’m OK with that.”

Although fans may be eager for details about the big day, Reba seems content just calling Linn her fiancé for now.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)