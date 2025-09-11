Why ‘The Voice’ Coach Reba McEntire Is Ready for Her “Best” Season Yet

It took some convincing, but Reba McEntire joined the cast of The Voice for its 24th season in 2023. After very nearly winning it all with teenage yodeler Ruby Leigh, she returned for season 25 with victory on her mind. And that’s exactly what happened as the “Fancy” singer took home the crown with winner Asher HaVon. After wrapping up her third straight season, Reba took a step back from the show for season 28. Now she’s back again, and here’s why.

Reba McEntire Is Ready to Bring it on ‘The Voice’

The Voice will kick off its 29th season Monday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC, bringing back veteran coaches Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and two-time defending champ Michael Bublé.

Reba took a break during season 28 to launch another NBC show, her new comedy Happy’s Place. Now the 16-time ACM Award winner is all fired up and ready to pursue her second victory.

“Get ready, y’all, I’m taking all the four-chair turns,” Reba boldly declares in a season 29 sneak peek posted to YouTube.

“You can try,” retorts two-time champ Horan.

While there was a bit of a learning curve during her first season, Reba’s confidence grew each time she sat down in her coaching chair.

“The reason I’m really excited about coming back is because I know what’s happening now,” the three-time Grammy Award winner said in the video. “First season, I was very nervous. Didn’t know what to do. Didn’t know what to say. The second season, better. Third season, better. Fourth season, with these guys… it’s the best.”

Why She Keeps Coming Back

By her own admission, Reba McEntire wasn’t exactly stoked at the prospect of crushing The Voice contestants’ dreams the same dreams she once chased.

“I was really dreading it at first because I don’t want to tell anybody they suck,” Reba told late-night host Seth Meyers in a May 2025 interview.

After three seasons, she has changed her tune. “One of the most amazing things about being a coach on The Voice is that you get to grow with your artist and learn their journey and to see where they’re going forward,” Reba said. “It doesn’t matter what genre they’re singing. If it touches my heart, I’m going to be turning around.”

