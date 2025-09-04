Reba McEntire Shakes Things up With an Unexpected Twist on ‘The Voice’ Season 28

With only a few weeks to go before season 28 of The Voice kicks off, the show decided to offer fans a taste of what to expect. Returning for yet another season, contestants will get the chance to team up with coaches Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Michael Bublé, and country music star Reba McEntire. While each singer has coached on The Voice in the past, the producers decided to make a change to the new season that will give host Carson Daly a say. But the producers weren’t the only ones with a surprise up their sleeve.

Making their way back to their famous red chairs, the coaches appeared in high spirits during the new teaser. For Snoop Dogg, he kept it real with the contestants when he declared, “It took me all this time to get real — only you can seal the deal based off of the way that you feel.” But when it came to Bublé, he showed a different side when he revealed his new pair of socks that happened to have Reba’s face printed on them.

‘The Voice’ Reveals The “Carson Callback”

Taking the socks as a compliment, Reba used her own likeness when it came to getting the audience on her side. When asking the audience, “Fans, who should they go with”, the crowd lifted up fans that also had her face on them.

Outside of the hilarious moments between the coaches, season 28 brought a few new twists. And one of them focused on Daly. Called the “Carson Callback”, the host explained, “Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks and I’ve never been able to do anything about it until right now.” When Daly believed a contestant deserved another shot, he could use the “Carson Callback” to give them a second chance.

Looking at what fans had to say, the video appeared to garner a great deal of excitement. “OMGGGG!! I’m sooo excited for this season!!! Snoop is my guy for real!! Carson is getting a bigger part of this season ayyyy!!! Sooo excited and I can’t wait to this season!!! I’m definitely team Snoop.” Another person added, “Omg I’m so excited that Carson is playing a bigger part this season.”

With new twists and new gifts, don’t miss season 28 of The Voice, airing on Monday, September 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

