Country Music Artist Keith Gattis Dead at 52

The country community lost a vital member, Keith Gattis. The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, April 23. He was 52 years old.

Longtime collaborators and close friends Melonie Cannon, Waylon Payne, and Jim “Moose” Brown turned to social media (April 23) to pay tribute to the esteemed musician. According to SNBC13, Gattis was allegedly killed in a motor vehicle accident. The official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

“There is a level of sad that comes with living. But…the sorrow that comes along with love…it takes your breath and brings the strongest ones to their knees,” wrote Cannon on Facebook. “I’m strong…but life has me on my knees tonight. God bless our music family.”

The bluegrass singer continued to pay tribute to Gattis with a sentimental photo and lyrics to “El Cerrito Place,” a track he originally penned for Charlie Robison. In 2012, Kenny Chesney released the breezy, yet reflective anthem as a radio single.

“I never thought I wouldn’t sing those words with you again, my friend. We are all heartbroken. This one hits us hard….and I don’t know how we will ever recover. I guess we aren’t supposed to get over some things….” wrote Cannon. “I love you forever, Gattis. Norro was right about you all those years ago. You WERE as special as he said you were. I am thankful I know that deeply.”

“So sad to hear the news of the unexpected loss of one of Nashville’s greatest talents…Keith Gattis,” wrote Brown. “A dear friend who will be greatly missed. R.I.P. my friend.”

Not only did Gattis write Chesney’s chart-topping hit “When I See This Bar,” but he also inked George Strait’s 2013 anthem, “I Got a Car.” The songsmith also has prestigious credits with Willie Nelson, George Jones, George Strait, Randy Houser, Charlie Robison, Ashley Monroe, Miranda Lambert, Wade Bowen, Kid Rock, and more. Gattis quickly became one of the most prolific songwriters on Music Row.

The Texas native born in 1971 found his musical calling early on. At 16 years old, Gattis took advantage of the Austin music scene with his band. It wasn’t long until fans flocked to conventions and notable venues in the Lone Star State to watch him play.

In 1996, Gattis broke into the industry with his self-titled debut album. At the time, Gattis was signed to RCA Nashville. The well-rounded collection includes “Real Deal,” “Everywhere I See You There,” “Back In Your Arms,” and many more. He was best known for his storytelling soul and traditional country sound. In 2005, Gattis released his 11-song project, Big City Blues, which includes his own ear-grabbing rendition of “El Cerrito Place.”

The Texas troubadour went on to tour with Dwight Yoakam as his band leader and producer. Following the successful run, he played guitar for Johnny Paycheck.

Gattis’ death is a developing story. American Songwriter will continue to update readers in a timely manner with additional information. Funeral plans have yet to be announced.

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images