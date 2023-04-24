Fans React to Morgan Wallen Cancelling His Mississippi Show

Morgan Wallen caused quite the stir on Sunday night (April 23) after canceling his concert in Mississippi at the very last minute.

Fans were already in their seats for the show at Ole Miss Vaught Hemingway Stadium and watched Wallen’s opening acts when a message appeared on screen telling the fans they needed to exit the venue.

“Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight,” the message read. “Therefore, tonight’s show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight’s event will be available at point of purchase.”

Naturally, many fans were upset at the situation, taking to social media to air their grievances with the “Last Night” singer.

“Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen,” Twitter user @SouthernMama333 wrote. “Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLSHIT!!!”

Another user, @tmjolley66, reiterated a similar message writing, “@morganwallen done with you! Let people sit thru 2 opening acts, buy food, alcohol, and merch only to do this when it is time for you to perform! Complete BS! I have supported you thru all of your other controversies…but I am canceling you at this point!!!”

Several fans documented them finding out about the concert’s cancellation in real-time, capturing the emotions of the stadium on TikTok.

One TikTok from @kinsley.__.spam, showed fans throwing their drinks onto the stage while the crew began packing up Wallen’s gear. “Morgan Wallen take note, we drove 3 1/2hrs, spent over 13000 dollars for Pitt tickets and paid $50 for parking, waited in line for 3 hrs, and then ran to fight for our spot in the Pitt, just for you to cancel on us,” the user wrote on the TikTok while Wallen’s “Aint That Some” played in the background.

Similarly, @mollyy.millss, tearfully spoke about the incident, telling the camera she drove 11 hours to see Wallen. “Thank you Morgan Wallen, I was a major fan and now I will never listen to your music again,” she said.

While some fans clearly took the news hard, others made jokes about a rumor that Wallen’s cancelling the show actually stemmed from him being hungover.

“This Morgan Wallen situation is really just proof that rookies have to pace themselves when they go to Oxford,” @donicaphifer wrote while another made a play on Wallen’s “Last Night” writing “Apparently last night Morgan Wallen let the liquor talk.”

Wallen has not yet commented on the cancellation himself. The Mississippi show was a stop along Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour. The trek will continue for most of the year with many of the dates in the U.S., save one final stop at London’s 02 arena and a few dates in Canada.

“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is—I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have,” Wallen said after announcing the tour. “It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

