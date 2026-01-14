Country Music Association CEO Announces Retirement, Calling Her 12 Years at the Helm “The Privilege of My Career”

After 12 years at the helm of the Country Music Association, CEO Sarah Trahern will step down at the end of 2026.

Leading the charge since 2014, Trahern announced her decision to retire in a statement shared online Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Calling her time there “the privilege of my career,” Trahern said, “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together in service of this industry and its people, and deeply grateful for the community that makes country music what it is. After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to retire and embrace this next chapter of life – one that allows me to remain connected to this industry in ways that continue to inspire me, while also creating space for the people and moments that matter most to me, including time with my husband, Wayne, getting outdoors, and simple nights at home with our dog, Riley.”

Sarah Trahern’s Time With the Country Music Association

Growing up in Champaign, Illinois, and Knoxville, Tennessee, music played a key role in Sarah Trahern’s life long before she took over the Country Music Association.

“My dad grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry under the covers, so I grew up with these very divergent [types of music] but just the love of music throughout,” she told Music Row in 2023.

Studying American political history at Georgetown University, Trahern initially planned to pursue either law or journalism. She chose the latter, reporting on Congress for C-SPAN until 1995. Following a career reassessment, Trahern decided Nashville was where she needed to be.

“The day I moved, I got in my car and I played a cassette of Wynonna [Judd]’s with this song, ‘Is It Over Yet.’ I must have worn the tape out by playing that song over and over. I was crying and thinking, ‘Is it over yet? Am I leaving my D.C. life and making a huge mistake by moving to Nashville?’” she recalled. “By the time I got an hour away from D.C., I had cried it all out.”

Following senior roles with TNN and GAC, Trahern landed at the CMA in 2014. Throughout her tenure, she extended the association’s reach as president of the CMA’s nonprofit arm.

Search Begins For Replacement

Sarah Trahern will finish out 2026 with the Country Music Association as its board of directors begin the search for their next CEO.

“Sarah leaves behind an indelible mark on both the Country Music Association and the broader industry,” said board chairman Jay Williams. “Her influence has shaped not only CMA but the future of country music itself.”

Featured image by Taylor Hill/WireImage