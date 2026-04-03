‘American Idol’ Star Carrie Underwood Shares How Faith Keeps Her Grounded in Show Business

For those looking to make a career in the music industry, there is an endless sea of advice. Among the top was to stay true to your sound, practice consistently, embrace criticism, and most of all – be patient. Success never happens overnight. That’s how Nashville gained the nickname Ten Year Town. With most singers spending years just to get a chance, for those who do make it, their lives drastically change. And recalling her life in the spotlight, Carrie Underwood praised her faith for keeping her grounded.

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When Underwood gives advice, you should listen. Throughout her career, she dominated the airwaves with hits like “Before He Cheats” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” She also holds eight Grammy awards, has sold millions of albums, and topped the Billboard charts more than a few times. And now, she returned to where it all started when judging on American Idol with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Taking a moment to ponder her fame, career, and life, Underwood gave all the praise to her faith. “Faith is the thing that can keep you grounded. When you’re in the entertainment industry, there’s a lot of things that, and I’ve said this before, it’s just not real life. You can get caught up in a lot.”

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Carrie Underwood Sees Herself In ‘American Idol’ Contestants

Giving a glimpse into how stardom can make a person lose themselves, Underwood noted, “You’re kind of in a self-serving business. Everybody around you is there to make sure you’re good, and you’re happy, and you have everything you need, and I feel like you can start to… you can lose your roots real fast, you know. So I think faith is the only way to keep you grounded.”

Underwood had more than enough time to reminisce while on American Idol. Having to watch singer after singer, she insisted, “Every once in a while, I will see glimpses of myself in a hopeful, whether it’s somebody being super nervous or sometimes stylistically, just navigating this. This is weird, let’s be honest.”

Hoping the best for every contestant she comes in contact with, Underwood saw her small spot in someone’s dream as a true gift. “I’m just glad that we get to be a part of somebody’s journey, lots of people’s journeys.”

And for those still chasing that dream, Underwood’s words serve as a reminder that fame comes at a cost. But for a lucky few, that cost doesn’t have to mean losing what made them who they are.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)