Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens to Be Celebrated With Star-Studded Opry House Tribute

Ray Stevens is set to be honored in a big way. On Nov. 9, The Grand Ole Opry will pay tribute to the Grammy-winning musician with a star-studded concert.

Dubbed Don’t Look, Ethel! A Salute to the Musical Genius of Ray Stevens, Cletus T. Judd will host the event.

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The all-star evening will honor the extraordinary career and musical legacy of the Country Music Hall of Fame member. The event will bring together a lineup of country, gospel, comedy, and entertainment stars for a one-night-only celebration of his remarkable contributions to American music.

Artists including Jamey Johnson, Ronnie Milsap, Lee Greenwood, Collin Raye, and Mark Chesnutt will take the stage.

Mark Wills, Ricky Skaggs, Gretchen Wilson, Larry, Steve, & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, and Darryl Worley will also perform.

Rounding out the performing artists are Dailey & Vincent, Deborah Allen, Billy Dean, Jeff Bates, and Sixwire.

In addition to the performances, the show will feature a special appearance from Randy Travis. On top of that, George Jones’ widow, Nancy Jones, WWE Legend Mickie James, and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will make remarks throughout the evening.

“I’ve always been so fond of the Nashville music community, and I’m truly honored that they would want to do this tribute,” Stevens said in a statement, per Billboard. “All my life I’ve wanted to be successful in the music business and have people appreciate what I create. That’s impossible without the fans. I’m so grateful for all of them!”

Tickets for the show will go on sale Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. CT.

What to Know About Ray Stevens

Stevens began his career in 1957, when he recorded his first song, “Silver Bracelet,” in Nashville. He made the move to Music City in the ’60s, where he worked as a pianist, arranger, and vocalist for Mercury Records.

He moved to Monument Records as a producer shortly thereafter, where he worked with artists including Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson.

Stevens was signed as an artist in 1970. He released his first No. 1 hit, “Everything is Beautiful” that same year. By 1975 he had two Grammys.

Stevens opened his Ray Stevens Theatre in Branson, Missouri, in 1991. There, he performed six days a week for two years straight. He went on to release both a Christmas album and a comedy album, as well as star in a movie in the years that followed.

In 2012, Stevens released the Encyclopedia of Recorded Comedy Music, which contains 96 of what he considers to be the greatest comedy songs of all-time.

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