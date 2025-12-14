Country Music Hitmaker in Tears After Receiving Incredible Honor at Final Concert

Growing up in Nicholasville, Kentucky, John Michael Montgomery got his start as a 15-year-old rhythm guitarist in his family’s band. Releasing his debut country album Life’s a Dance in 1992, he went to No. 1 with his third single, “I Love the Way You Love Me.” Over nearly three decades, Montgomery has seen more than 30 singles reach Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Throughout his rise to fame, the “Be My Baby Tonight” crooner never forgot his roots in the Bluegrass State. So when he announced plans to hit the road for one final farewell tour, it only made sense to end his career on the road close to home.

On Friday (Dec. 12), the four-time ACM Award winner took his final bow at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. Fans packed the University of Kentucky Wildcats’ home to celebrate a 33-year legacy. And much to John Michael Montgomery’s shock, his name will forever dangle from the rafters at Rupp Arena.

Rupp Arena Unveils Banner Honoring John Michael Montgomery

Surrounded by his family—including wife Crystal, son Walker, and daughter Madison—John Michael Montgomery learned that Rupp Arena will honor him with a banner bearing his name.

“You never left Kentucky,” Walker Montgomery told his father. “You never moved to Nashville. Kentucky has been your home for all your life… So we’re going to have a special surprise for you real quick.”

With that, he introduced Brian Sipes, Rupp Arena’s general manager. “There’s a lot of similarities between you and the Wildcats, right?” he said, pointing out that both had sold out the venue that week.

Sipe continued, “When people come into Rupp Arena, they get to look up and they see the greatness of the UK basketball team with banners in the ceiling. And we thought, ‘Why would those same people not be able to come here and see a banner in the ceiling to celebrate one of the greatest country music stars who has ever lived?”

“So, if you look straight up there,” he added, pointing toward the ceiling. “John, your name will forever be hanging in Rupp Arena for all fans to see.”

Wiping away tears, the “I Swear” hitmaker said, “I don’t have words… I tell you what, that’s the most special thing that’s happened to me in my career.”

Featured image by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images