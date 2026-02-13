Country Music Star Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency, Forced To Postpone Her Return To Stage

Launching her music career in the 2000s, Lisa McHugh nurtured a love for music while growing up in Glasgow, Scotland. Embracing the rich history of country music, the singer released her debut album, Old Fashioned Girl, in October 2010. Since that moment, she has released several other albums, with her last, Watch Me, hitting airwaves in 2023. Continuing to expand her career, McHugh offered an update to fans after she was suddenly taken to the hospital for sepsis.

Surrounded by a team of doctors, McHugh hoped to bring good news to fans. With fans worried about the singer canceling her upcoming concert, she wrote, “Hi everyone, I’m so sorry to say that I won’t be able to perform tonight. I was admitted into hospital a couple of days ago with sepsis, but I want to reassure everyone, that, I’m in the right place and receiving the best care and treatment to help get things under control.”

With McHugh promising fans she was in the best of care, she insisted, “I just need to take a little bit of time to rest and recover, but I will be absolutely fine.”

While ready to get back to the stage, McHugh shared her disappointment at having to cancel. “I’m so disappointed to miss out on what was meant to be my first live show back, but, I’m sure you’ll all have a fantastic night with Nathan as always! I can’t wait to see you all very soon.”

Lisa McHugh Kicking Off 2026 In March

Not letting the health scare completely ruin 2026, McHugh decided to move the start of her new year a few weeks down the road. “Looks like my New Year is starting in March instead.”

Although loving the update from McHugh, fans were sure to keep the love, positivity, and support coming in the comments.

“God love you Lisa, you are being put through the ringer! Wishing you a speedy recovery.” “Get well soon. That is a serious condition. Sending prayers your way.” “Awww you are going through so much and now this it’s really not fair and you are a real fighter and always have a smile. Hope you make a full recovery very soon.” “Aww Lisa you poor thing. Sending you all the get well wishes in the world! Take it easy girl and rest and get back to full health really soon.”

As McHugh focuses on rest and recovery, the overwhelming response from fans shows just how strong her support system remains. While the sudden health scare forced her to hit pause, the country star appears determined to return to the stage once she’s fully back on her feet.

