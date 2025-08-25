Country Singer Cuts Oklahoma Show Short Over Fans’ Beer-Throwing Antics

Braxton Keith ended a show early due to fans’ bad behavior. The country singer was headlining a concert in Oklahoma when attendees decided to continuously throw beer towards the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

Keith was not impressed with that behavior. He let the concertgoers know as much.

“Y’all, I know that most of y’all are behaving yourselves tonight,” he said. “But there’s a bunch of people up here that are having a good time, and then there’s a bunch of beer-throwing.”

“Listen, I don’t come to any of y’all’s jobs and do anything like that to y’all,” Keith continued. “So until y’all can learn some concert etiquette, my name is Braxton Keith. Thank y’all for coming out to Ardmore, Oklahoma, tonight.”

With that, Keith walked off the stage and did not return.

@hunterlee5212008 Tried my best to find the beer getting thrown but oh well ♬ original sound – HunterLee

Braxton Keith’s Previous Beer-Throwing Incident

This isn’t the first Keith has had a beer-throwing problem at one of his shows. Back in April, audience members in Texas threw beer cans towards Keith and his band.

The situation prompted Keith to pause the show and speak out against the behavior.

“I didn’t come here to get beer cans thrown at me, alright? This isn’t a godd**n Gavin Adcock concert, OK?” Keith said. “Don’t be throwing f**king beers out here. These people at the front are gettin’ wet up here and it’s gonna piss them off and it’s gonna piss me off.”

He added, “I’m not Gavin Adcock, okay. I’m Braxton motherf**king Keith, OK?”

Adcock, who recently found himself in the news for feuds with Beyoncé and Charley Crockett, has particularly rowdy fans. In an Instagram post after Keith’s show, however, he seemed to walk back his mid-concert reference to Adcock.

“This is unacceptable behavior for any concert including my brother @gavinadcockmusic,” Keith wrote. “Nobody likes beer and trash getting thrown at them.”

“I love live music and when given the opportunity to speak up about unruliness in the concert community, I will protect my audience, band, crew, equipment, and most importantly, the integrity of live performance experiences,” he added.

Adcock still didn’t take kindly to the original mention. The singer put together a video compilation of his recent shows, atop which he included Keith’s quote, “This ain’t a Gavin Adcock concert.”

“It sure ain’t,” Adcock captioned the post.

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images