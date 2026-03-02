4 Country Music Videos That Feature the Artist’s Supportive Spouse

A country video often tells a story in just a few minutes. Often used to elaborate on the message in the song, artists will typically hire actors to appear in the video. But sometimes, they look much closer to their own significant other instead. These four country videos all feature the artist’s supportive spouse.

Videos by American Songwriter

“How Far Does A Goodbye Go” by Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, makes her acting debut in “How Far Does A Goodbye Go“. On his Songs About Us album, Brittany Aldean plays a woman upset over her relationship ending.

“Had to give Britt her own shoutout. Her acting in this video is next-level,” Jason Aldean boasts about his wife.

Interestingly, Brittany Aldean also appears on another track on Songs About Us. She sings on “Easier Gone” with her superstar husband.

“You Didn’t” by Brett Young

It’s a bit surprising that Brett Young’s wife, Taylor Young, appears in the video for “You Didn’t”, since the song is the opposite of a love song. But after using an actress for a former single, “Mercy”, Young vowed to never do that again.

“That video is the last time I acted opposite a leading lady that’s not my wife,” Young tells Hello. “Everything about it just felt wrong. I’m not an actor that can justify that. I’m a musician, so that part felt wrong. But also, it just wasn’t right, it wasn’t [Taylor]. That was a decision I made after ‘Mercy’, that I was not going to act opposite another woman ever again.”

“Killin’ Me” by Parker McCollum

On Parker McCollum’s eponymous 2025 album is “Killin’ Me”. McCollum’s wife, Hallie Ray McCollum, appears in her first video, starring alongside her devoted husband.

“How ’bout a round of applause for the absolutely stunning Hallie Ray Light McCollum making her music video debut,” the singer writes on social media.

In the video for “Killin’ Me”, Halllie Ray McCollum plays a woman Parker McCollum meets at a bar. The video ends with them dancing together.

“Pick Me Up” by Gabby Barrett

In 2022, Gabby Barrett released her single, “Pick Me Up”. From the deluxe version of her freshman Goldmine album, Barrett’s husband, Cade Foehner, stars in the elaborate video.

In the video for “Pick Me Up”, Barrett and Foehner begin as a couple, dating in high school. As the video continues, the two become a married couple with children. It concludes with the couple in their elderly years, with Barrett appearing unwell in a hospital bed.

Barrett has said she does not want to sing duets with male artists, out of respect for her husband.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images