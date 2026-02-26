Country Singer “Barely Alive” in Hospital After Breaking Neck, Losing Dog in Severe Accident

Releasing songs featuring themes of addiction and redemption, JD Graham set the foundation for a promising career in country music. Releasing songs like “Sidewalk Bobby” and “A Pound of Rust”, the singer was on the rise. But sadly, his country music career was suddenly put on hold when a near-fatal crash broke his neck and his back. While still in the hospital, Graham offered fans an update, promising, “I’m barely alive.”

Videos by American Songwriter

For Graham, 2026 was full of concerts, shows, and events. Looking to make the most out of the new year, the rising country singer was traveling along Interstate 40 when the devastating crash occurred. The violent impact left him with severe injuries, including a broken neck and back.

In the video, Graham wanted to give fans a quick update, explaining, “Hey folks. Here I sit. I’m barely alive here. Thank you guys. I’m still discombobulated, but my daughter said that people are helping out with some things. We got a broken back, broken ribs, broken heart, dog died that was in the car with me.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1991, This NFL Player Topped the Country Music Charts—and Later Wrote No. 1 Hits for Conway Twitty and Tanya Tucker]

Fans Rush To Help JD Graham With $46,000 In Donations

Grateful for the love shown by fans, Graham added, “It’s a tragedy. Thank you guys for the support, and I hope to see you guys soon. I’m not too worried about music stuff right now at all. I just got to get better. Just giving you guys an update. Later. Love you.”

Presenting more details surrounding the crash, Graham’s daughter, Destiny Graham, wrote, “He was hit by one semi and then slammed into another. The crash was severe, and first responders had to cut him out of his vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then life flighted to a trauma center in Texas, where he is currently being treated.”

Setting up a GoFundMe to help support the family through the difficult time, it already climbed over $46,000.

Aside from his career as a country singer, Graham held numerous titles according to Destiny. “If you know my dad, you know the kind of person he is. He is the best grandpa, dad, husband, and friend anyone could ask for, and the support being shown to him right now means everything to our family.”

For now, Graham’s fight is far from over, but the outpouring of support shows just how many lives his music has touched.

(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)