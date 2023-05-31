Country Singer Jana Kramer to Release Vulnerable Book, ‘The Next Chapter’ 

One Tree Hill actress turned country star Jana Kramer is flipping to The Next Chapter of her life with a new memoir. The “I Got the Boy” singer recently announced (May 30) her forthcoming hardcover titled, The Next Chapter. For nearly two years, the singer-songwriter has been rigorously working on the diary-like project, which will chronicle her public divorce from Mike Caussin and how she found the strength to leave.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m so excited it’ll be in your hands soon. This book is a year diary from the day I filed divorce papers, to a year later and all that I’ve learned since. This book isn’t a tell-all about my ex, but more stories that made me realize the end was near and the day I knew I had to walk away,” she explained on social media. “I bring you back to stories that cover my first abusive relationship, to my journey with anxiety, and how I started to believe that I deserved good things. This book isn’t about finding a new relationship and falling in love. This book is about the journey to loving myself and all the missteps along the way. Taking ownership for what I needed to work on, and all the beautiful lessons that came from the darkness.”

Kramer and Caussin share two children —Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4. According to People, they had plans to write a book together but filed for divorce in 2021. The NFL player was accused of cheating multiple times on Kramer. The singer said the independent project details “the hardest, most rewarding year” of her life.

When life threw Kramer a curveball, she wished she had a book like The Next Chapter to read.

“I wish I had this book when I was going through my divorce because I would be able to, A: relate to someone and go, ‘OK, what might I be going through?’ or, ‘Oh yes, that’s exactly how I’m feeling,'” explained the artist. “We just put the words on paper, and The Next Chapter has come to life.”

Although she mentioned the high-profile split, she stressed that the book is about her healing journey and finding peace following heartbreak.

“I don’t want the book to be about [Mike]. This book is about me,” the mother of two clarified. “This book is about reflecting on my journey, and then looking in the mirror going, ‘OK, what did I miss? What can I do better on? What can I learn from?'”

The resilient musician followed her heart and fell in love with Allan Russell, a Scottish soccer coach, 42. The two met via Instagram in 2022, and after six-and-a-half months of dating, Russell popped the question (May 25).

Kramer was previously married to ex-husband Caussin, Michael Gambino in 2004, and Johnathon Schaech, in 2010. She was also engaged to fellow country artist Brantley Gilbert in 2013.

“I am just so happy. If you would’ve told me two-and-a-half years ago that I would be here, I would’ve been like, there’s no possible way,” she said, referring to her happy and healthy relationship. “Once I started believing that I deserved it, that’s when things started to change.”

The vulnerable novel is expected to hit the shelves on Oct. 24.

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images