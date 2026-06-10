Country Singer Reflects on Emotional Return to the Nashville Stage One Year After Tragedy 

Riding off the success of his debut country music album, Smoky Mountains, Conner Smith was watching his stardom take shape. To make it even better, the singer received the chance to perform at the 2025 CMA Fest. Truly a special night in his career, tragedy struck as Smith was heading home. Sadly, on June 8, 2025, Smith hit and killed 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins with his vehicle. Although no charges were brought forward, the moment forever changed Smith. And now, one year later, the hitmaker offered an update to fans.

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At the time of the accident, Smith scheduled several performances throughout the summer. But needing time to address the situation, he canceled those appearances. And since that moment, he somewhat removed himself from the public eye. While still exploring his music career with his latest album, Stories I’ve Never Told, Smith will always remember the “hardest day” of his life.

Posting a video on Instagram, Smith told fans, “A year ago today was the hardest day of my life. I was driving home from The Listening Room Cafe on Sunday evening after CMA Fest. My buddy had asked me to hop up with him at The Listening Room, and I was driving home that night when tragedy came.”

[RELATED: Conner Smith Shares Thoughts on Fatal Tragedy That Led Him To Cancel Shows: “I Stayed Isolated”]

Conner Smith Considers Certain Moments Marked By God

While not presenting any new details surrounding the crash, Smith saw The Listening Room as a moment of reflection. “About six weeks ago, my buddy texted me and asked if I would hop up for his song at The Listening Room. I haven’t been back since that night in June. I told him, ‘Yeah, of course.’ Didn’t really think about it much, to be honest… so one year later to the day was the date that he asked me to hop up in The Listening Room.”

Carrying such a heavy weight in Smith’s life, the singer leaned on his faith when preparing for the show. “I was sitting with Jesus this morning and thinking about the last year and everything we’ve walked through and everything we’ve experienced. The radical change in my life from walking through a suffering like that.“

Questioning why he should return to the last venue he performed at before the accident, Smith considered it, “God marking time.” And he was about to let it pass by. “Anything that my life ever becomes after this year, do know that it will be for His glory and by His will.”

Rather than viewing the past year through the lens of tragedy alone, Smith sees it as a time that deepened his faith and reshaped his perspective on life.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)