Country Singer Taken Into Custody at Hospital After Alleged Assault, Tour Cancellation

While recently releasing his newest album, High, Lonesome and Then Some, Todd Snider hoped to promote his work with a new tour. Like many artists, the singer eventually found himself on the road with shows in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Although thrilled to entertain his fans around the country, the tour suddenly stopped after Snider was supposedly assaulted. Transported to a nearby hospital, the singer walked away with more than a few bruises after being taken into custody.

With his newest album hitting shelves on October 17th, Snider had just launched his tour on the 30th. But on November 3rd, his label, Aimless Inc., posted a message, revealing that the rest of the tour had been canceled. We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the ‘High, Lonesome and Then Some’ 2025 Tour dates. Ahead of Todd Snider’s show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel.”

Todd Snider Faces Several Charges, Including “Threatening Violence”

Not giving much information surrounding the attack, the label added, “Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time. We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes.”

Although fans offered their support when the statement was first posted, new documents show that Snider was taken into custody. When taken to the Holy Cross Hospital, the singer ended up discharged after an employee asked him not to return. Not taking the employee’s advice, Snider returned and allegedly threatened the worker, telling them he would kick their “a**.”

According to Fox 13, the hospital called the police, who decided to book Snider into the Salt Lake County Jail for criminal trespassing, threatening violence, and disorderly conduct. He was eventually released.

Again, not much is known about the assault or the events that led to Snider being taken into custody. But with the singer now facing several charges, more information will be released in the coming days. For now, Snider’s tour remains canceled as he has yet to issue a personal statement on the matter.

