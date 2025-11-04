On This Day in 1997, This Female Country Powerhouse Released One of the Best-Selling Albums of All Time

On this day (November 4) in 1997, Shania Twain released her third studio album, Come on Over. The album produced multiple hit songs, including three No. 1 singles. It was also an international hit, topping charts in multiple countries. Since its release, it has been certified 25x Platinum by the RIAA, making it one of the best-selling LPs of all time. At the time, it was the best-selling album from a female artist and the best-selling country album of all time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Canadian-born Twain broke into the American country music market with her 1995 sophomore album, The Woman in Me. It went to No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and produced multiple hit singles. The long list of hits includes the No. 1 singles “You Win My Love,” “No One Needs to Know,” “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here,” and “Any Man of Mine.” As a result, she had plenty of momentum behind her when she returned two years later with Come on Over.

[RELATED: Why Shania Twain’s Magic Formula Is “Still the One” for Female Country Singers 30 Years Later]

Come on Over was a smash hit for Twain. It went to No. 1 on the country charts in the United States and Canada. It also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it was a No. 1 LP in Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, New Zealand, Scotland, and the United Kingdom. Twain helped drive the album’s sales with a long line of singles. She released 12 of the album’s 15 tracks to country radio. This brought her eight top 10 hits and three chart-toppers.

Shania Twain Leaves Her Mark on Music History

According to Chart Masters, Come on Over is the 22nd best-selling album of all time. It has moved more than 47.5 million units in the 28 years since its release. That’s an average of roughly 1.7 million sales per year.

The album ranks above classics like The Beatles’ Help and Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Waters. It has also sold more than any other album categorized as country music.

Come on Over is the second-best-selling studio album from a solo female artist. Adele’s 2011 album, 21, now holds the record with nearly 56 million sales.

Featured Image by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images