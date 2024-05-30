Country Songwriter and “Amazing Love” Hitmaker John Schweers Dies at 78

Beloved songwriter and San Antonio native John Schweers, 78, passed away early in the morning on Tuesday, May 28. The announcement of his passing came from MusicRow.

Since the announcement of his passing, Schweers’ peers and fellow musicians have spoken highly of him on social media.

“Your hits and album credits are part of the lexicon of country and adult contemporary music history,” said country singer Tony Ramey on Facebook. “Here’s to a life well-lived and to all the songwriters who had the great honor and pleasure to share in the space of a master at his craft.”

John Schweers’ Legendary Songwriting Created Countless Hits

Schweers’ decades-long career as a musician and songwriter in the country music world is something to be celebrated.

Schweer was well-known for penning a number of country music hits. He received several songwriting awards throughout his career. He was also nominated six different times to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. “Amazing Love” by Charley Pride and “Daydreams About Night Things” by Ronnie Milsap are just a couple of his earliest songwriting credits from the 1970s.

Throughout the 1980s, Schweers enjoyed success by writing songs like “Do Me With Love” by Janie Fricke. “Born Country” by Alabama and “I Left Something Turned on at Home” by Trace Adkins were a couple of his biggest songwriting credits in the 1990s.

Schweers continued to write incredible country songs through the new millennium. These include hits sung by the likes of George Strait, Con Hunley, Don Everly, Buck Owens, and more.

Schweers’ widow, Jane Schweers, is currently planning a “celebration of life” for her late husband at Brentwood Baptist Church in the next week. Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens in Nashville, Tennessee will handle Schweers’ funeral affairs.

We wish Jane and Schweers’ loved ones the best during this difficult time.

Photo courtesy of Music Row

