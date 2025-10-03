Country Star and His Wife Are Turning Their No. 1 Song Into a Christmas Movie

2022 marked a special year for country singer Kane Brown. Although he released his third studio album, Different Man, that year, the singer expressed his love for his wife, Katelyn Brown, with “Thank God.” While Different Man landed No. 2 on the US Top Country Albums when released, “Thank God” snagged the No. 1 spot on the US Country Airplay chart. And since that moment, it has become a regular during his concerts. But besides performing the song, both Brown and his wife decided to take the hit to the next level when teaming up with the Lifetime Network.

With Christmas right around the corner, networks like Lifetime and Hallmark are gearing up to flood televisions across America with some holiday cheer. And among the new wave of Christmas movies will be Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch. Excited about inking a deal with Lifetime, the couple wrote in a statement, “The song ‘Thank God’ is so special to us.” They added, “We also really love Christmas and celebrating as a family. So for these two worlds to collide, we couldn’t be more excited!”

Will Kane Brown Appear In ‘Thank God: Christmas At Keller Ranch’?

For those excited to see Brown and Katelyn in a new Lifetime film, sadly, the couple opted not to act in the film. But don’t worry – they worked closely with the production to make sure the story stayed true to the original theme of “Thank God.” And if that wasn’t enough, they also received executive producer credits.

Welcoming the Brown family to the Lifetime Network, the Vice President, Elaine Frontain Bryant, said, “We are thrilled to have the incredibly talented Kane and Katelyn Brown join our Lifetime holiday family.”

Looking at the story of Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch, the film will follow a pro hockey player who suffered a serious injury. With the hockey star hurt just a few weeks before Christmas, he found himself traveling to Keller Ranch to recover. And like all good love stories, he ends up meeting a single mom who works as a therapist.

Not giving away too many details, fans of Brown, Christmas, and love will have to tune in to Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch this holiday.

